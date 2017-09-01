Zoganic FruitZips, A New Source Of Energy Discovered via Organic Vitamins & Minerals

So, a lot of us depend on caffeine to get us through the day. Feeling tired, sluggish due to poor eating habits? Now, a new source of energy proven to rejuvenate ..

Brooklyn, NY (PRUnderground) September 1st, 2017

So, a lot of us depend on caffeine to get us through the day. After all, it’s a great short-term boost for our energy and alertness, and who doesn’t love a good cup of tea or coffee? Unfortunately, with caffeine, the old saying is true: what goes up, must come down. You get an intense short-term buzz, but it comes with that annoying slump later in the day. That leaves you reaching for the next cup of coffee, then crashing even harder, and the whole cycle continues. Before you know it, it’s late at night, you’re exhausted, and yet you’re still struggling to get to sleep.

It’s an uphill battle! Fortunately, there IS another way. The Zoganic FruitZip is the solution you’ve always dreamed of. Each serving is packed with electrolytes, whole fruits and herbs, helping you to boost your energy the natural way. Instead of relying on stimulants like caffeine, it harnesses the health-giving power of 100% organic wholefood ingredients, delivering crash-free energy throughout the day.

It also tastes GREAT! It’s all 100% natural, certified non-gmo, vegan friendly and gluten free, plus its delicious. No added sugar, No caffeine, nutrition straight from the fruit! You simply mix each FruitZip in water to take on the go, in your favorite smoothie or shake to create a FRUITY beverage boosted with vitamins. So let’s take a look at a few of the key ingredients.

Perfect for anyone on the go, and safe for Adults and Kids alike, these unique and conveniently small satchets are perfect for the business suitcase, purse or gym bag. To create your beverage, simply mix 1 packet with a 6oz glass of water and you are ready to go! Zoganic comes in 4 delicious flavors, Coconut for Energy, Pineapple for Digestion, Orange for Immunity and MultiBerry for Wellness.

Zoganic has so many quality sourced ingredients, but first up is Calcium Coral, an easily digestible form of calcium that helps to rebalance your body’s pH levels. Next is Beetroot, which is rich in antioxidants, dietary fiber, calcium, iron, potassium, folate and manganese. It’s also known for its ability to help lower blood pressure.

They also included,Green Tea which is LOADED with powerful antioxidants and nutrients, and Maca, which enhances energy, stamina and athletic performance, along with boosting memory. Zoganic wanted the FruitZips to help prevent and combat cardiovascular disease and lower blood pressure, so we included Sulforaphane. And last but not least, we threw in humble old Sea Salt, but don’t be fooled: this is an INCREDIBLY potent source of ESSENTIAL minerals like magnesium, calcium, potassium, iron, zinc and iodine.

Zoganic FruitZips restore your health AND save you money.

Just TRY finding all that natural plant-based goodness for anywhere NEAR this price! All our products come with an unbeatable 100% satisfaction guarantee. Try any Zoganic product for a full 30 days, 100% risk free. Simply return your purchase for a full refund, no questions asked.

It’s a ZERO RISK proposition. Seeing is believing, so they want you to experience the awesome power of Zoganic for yourself. As a special deal to welcome you to the family, Zoganic is currently offering you the chance to try our FruitZips for 50% OFF using code: HEALTH2017.

Get your box on their website www.Zoganic.com

About Superior PR