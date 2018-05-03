Zimberoff Deutsch Announces Merger of SoCal HOA Law Firms

Daniel Zimberoff and Mary Deutsch, with combined 40 years of HOA law experience, have joined forces in representing individual homeowners throughout Southern California.

San Diego, CA (PRUnderground) May 3rd, 2018

Daniel Zimberoff, CCAL, is a combat veteran and experienced trial lawyer, real estate litigator, and HOA attorney. Since 1991, Mary Goodhue Deutsch has handled innumerable litigation actions involving homeowner associations. Together, they have over 40 years litigating community association matters and recently joined forces in their new firm, Zimberoff Deutsch, APC, serving individual residential and commercial property owners in San Diego, Inland Empire and Coachella Valley in disputes against community associations, contractors and other parties.

“I’m so excited to create this firm with Mary,” said Daniel. “Together, we have the experience and resources to battle and overcome the injustices and wrongdoing committed against our homeowner clients by much larger associations and corporations.”

Zimberoff Deutsch, with offices in San Diego, Escondido and Palm Springs, is a state-of-the-art firm designed to serve its clients through responsive and direct communication, advanced technological tools, and innovative billing options. The firm is based upon three pillars of Innovation, Integrity and Trust. These principals are more than mere words, they act as the foundation for every action the attorneys and staff perform.

Zimberoff Deutsch serves the legal needs of its homeowner clients, including condominium and homeowner association disputes, construction defect and product liability claims, insurance coverage and bad faith actions, and real estate litigation. The firm relies upon the dual-edged sword of litigation and transactional legal experience in the zealous representation of its clients.

For more information on the firm or its attorneys, visit their homepage here.

About Homeowner Law