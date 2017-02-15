Zilker Technology Wins 2017 IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Cloud Innovation Solution

(PRUnderground) February 15th, 2017

Zilker Technology was named a winner of a 2017 IBM Beacon Award for their Outstanding Cloud Innovation Solution. This honor is awarded to select IBM Business Partners that deliver outstanding solutions across IBM’s broad product and service portfolio to drive business value for customers. The 2017 awards recognize achievements across a wide-range of growing solution areas, including cloud and Watson IoT, all of which are helping clients thrive in the cognitive era.

“Winning an IBM Beacon Award is one of the highest achievements an IBM Business Partner can attain,” noted Rob Thomas, CEO, and co-founder of Zilker Technology. “A primary goal of our company is to create repeatable solutions that enable business results for our clients. This award highlights how we leveraged Zilker’s Hybrid Cloud Accelerator for Process Transformation to enable our client to produce a series of application environments for both clinical and pharmacy applications. Our customer has evolved to a new generation of applications for guided patient visits, scheduling, physician recruitment, procedure negotiation, facility management, and patient risk assessment. The reduction in forms and paperwork allows more time for patient care and reduced risk of missed documentation. Creating this kind of value and leveraging IBM software is essential to Zilker Technology’s mission of enabling client success.”

The Beacon Awards are an integral part of IBM’s Business Partner recognition program. Announced at the IBM PartnerWorld Leadership Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, the winners are selected by a panel of expert judges consisting of IBM executives, industry analysts and members of the press. The awards are given to Business Partners around the world who have demonstrated business excellence in delivering IBM-based solutions to clients to drive transformation and business growth. This year’s awards recognized Business Partner achievements across 19 award categories encompassing a wide range of solution areas, including analytics, collaboration, cloud, commerce, cognitive, Watson IoT and security.

“By delivering innovative solutions to drive business value, Beacon Award winners help transform the way their clients and industries do business,” said Marc Dupaquier, general manager, IBM Global Business Partners. “We’d like to congratulate Zilker Technology on winning the Beacon Award for Outstanding Cloud Innovation Solution and delivering exceptional client satisfaction and results.”

For more information about the IBM Beacon Awards, including details on the winners and finalists, please visit https://www-304.ibm.com/partnerworld/wps/servlet/ContentHandler/pw_com_prb_beacon.

To learn more about IBM PartnerWorld, a comprehensive program that offers marketing and sales resources, training, certification and technical support to help create new revenue and market opportunities for IBM Business Partners, visit http://www.ibm.com/partnerworld .

About Zilker Technology

Zilker Technology is an expert Digital Consultancy and Systems Integrator that combines the agility of a start-up with the experience and expertise of a global consulting firm.