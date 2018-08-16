Zilker Technology Hires Scott Young as Director of Sales – eCommerce

STRATEGIC HIRE TO DRIVE ECOMMERCE GROWTH & INVESTMENT

Austin, TX (PRUnderground) August 16th, 2018

Zilker Technology, one of the fastest growing Digital Solution Partners in North America, announces the addition of Scott Young as the Vice President of Digital Business Development.

“We are very excited to announce that Scott Young is joining Zilker” said Rob Thomas, CEO of Zilker Technology. “Scott is well known in the eCommerce world as a client-centered sales executive. His sales and business development skills, coupled with Zilker’s emergence as a leading digital solution provider, position us for accelerated growth in the months and years to come.”

Scott has more than 20 years in the commerce and consulting industry with Deloitte, Whittman-Hart, Brulant, Sapient, and Robots and Pencils. During his career, Scott has worked with clients across many different industries from Retail and Consumer Goods to Manufacturing and Distribution to Healthcare. Scott has supported a very wide range of clients including Sherwin Williams, Eaton, Tractor Supply, STERIS, Kroger, Luxottica, and J.Jill among many others. Scott is focused on finding ways for his clients to optimize their customer experience through their web channel along with creating a consistent multi-channel experience across all touch points. Scott provides leadership in e-business strategy development, e-commerce implementations, technology assessment and selection, and large technology integrations. His core role within Zilker will be to maintain multiple, large, strategic technology partnerships, maintaining executive client relationships, and ensuring the quality of client engagements.

About Zilker Technology

Zilker Technology (ZTech) is an expert Digital Consultancy and Systems Integrator that combines the agility of a start-up with the experience and expertise of a global consulting firm. Zilker specializes in unlocking the value of your data and delivering it to new digital platforms. Ztech has a highly trusted team of industry experts that can create powerful web and mobile solutions for your customers, and at the same time has the deep technical chops to integrate into very complex back-end systems whether they’re on-prem or in the cloud. For more, visit www.ztech.io.