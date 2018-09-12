ZeeVee Introduces SIGNAL Global Channel Partner Program

Delivers Rich Resources to AV Integrators, Installers, Distributors and Consultants Offering ZeeVee’s Advanced RF and IP Video Distribution Solutions

LITTLETON,MA (PRUnderground) September 12th, 2018

To further recognize and support its growing sales network of pro AV and IT integrators, ZeeVee, Inc. (www.zeevee.com), a leading global manufacturer of video and signal distribution technology, is introducing SIGNAL, a comprehensive global channel partner program. SIGNAL is an innovative, value-based program designed to support current and future channel partners via a broad platform that delivers the dependable partnership, technical enablement, business development and financial resources essential for success in the AV market. According to ZeeVee North America Sales and Marketing Vice President Joe Chordas, the company set out to provide a richer package of incentives, service and support to the company’s loyal RF partners, while developing and enabling a skilled partner channel for IP solutions.

“The SIGNAL program underscores our commitment to accelerating the advance of AV over IP, but at the same time, underscores our commitment to the RF solutions many of our partners actively rely on,” said Chordas. “The importance we place on providing market-leading support to our partners is at the heart of our core values and corporate culture, as much as our pledge to provide the market with the highest performing and most flexible encoders and decoders.”

The launch of the new program coincides with ZeeVee’s 2018 partner recruitment drive. The program is being phased in over the next few months through the end of the year.

SIGNAL: Tailored to Fit Partners’ Needs

The SIGNAL program is multi-tiered and designed to flexibly support the needs of a diverse group of partners, including AV integrators and installers, focused on selling ZeeVee’s RF product line; AVoIP Specialists; distributors; and consultants. Below is a quick rundown of program highlights for each partner group:

Integrators, Installers and AVoIP Specialists

SIGNAL Solutions Partners engaged in the design, sales and installation of ZeeVee’s RF products have access to benefits that will develop their sales and technical expertise, create demand and build a ZeeVee revenue stream.

engaged in the design, sales and installation of ZeeVee’s RF products have access to benefits that will develop their sales and technical expertise, create demand and build a ZeeVee revenue stream. SIGNAL Advanced Solutions Partners actively engage with ZeeVee in a joint business development plan and are supported by richer benefits, such as access to a ZeeVee Channel Manager and marketing funds by proposal.

actively engage with ZeeVee in a joint business development plan and are supported by richer benefits, such as access to a ZeeVee Channel Manager and marketing funds by proposal. SIGNAL AVoIP Specialists, who have demonstrated IP expertise, also receive access to IP-specific resources and business development benefits, such as design and installation support.

Distributors

SIGNAL RF Distributors provide business development, logistics and financial support on ZeeVee’s behalf to its Solutions Partners and the broader resale market. ZeeVee provides them with sales and technical resources, including on-demand training, evaluation and demo equipment.

provide business development, logistics and financial support on ZeeVee’s behalf to its Solutions Partners and the broader resale market. ZeeVee provides them with sales and technical resources, including on-demand training, evaluation and demo equipment. SIGNAL RF & IP Distributors get additional IP-related sales and marketing benefits.

Consultants

SIGNAL Consultants, the AV visionaries and thought leaders that drive the market, are provided with access to a ZeeVee Channel Manager, RF and AVoIP tech training, demo equipment and solution design support.

“Establishment of the SIGNAL program follows our IP-savvy sales management and field sales hires for our North America and EMEA regions, as well as a new go-to-market planning and market strategy we instituted last year,” said Chordas. “Two thousand and eighteen is a great year to become a ZeeVee partner and grow with us.”

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee is a global manufacturer of video and signal distribution technology for ProAV and IT markets. ZeeVee is installed in thousands of facilities worldwide where there is a need to transport HD/UHD content from multiple sources to multiple displays over long distances. ZeeVee is a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance and a Global Presence Alliance Technology Partner.