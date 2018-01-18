Zac Brown Band ZBB Field Seats, General Admission, Lawn Seats, Pit Seats at Ticket Down w/Promo Code

Ticket Down has cheap Zac Brown Band (ZBB) tickets for all "Down The Rabbit Hole Live" tour dates. Add promo/coupon/discount/offer code CONCERT for added savings.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 18th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Zac Brown Band tickets for their 2018 “Down The Rabbit Hole Live” tour. This beloved Grammy award winning band will begin their tour on June 8th at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE and the tour will culminate on September 22nd at Petco Park in San Diego.

The ZBB will be performing at countless venues including arenas, stadiums, outdoor pavilions and amphitheaters. This amazing country band has booked a whopping 14 stadium dates in 2018. Their supporting acts will be OneRepublic and Leon Bridges (depending on tour date/venue). Zac Brown Band will be the supporting band for The Eagles in late September at Petco Park in San Diego, CA and AT&T Stadium in San Francisco, CA.

Zac Brown Band’s “My Old Man,” from the 2017 album Welcome Home, is currently nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 58th annual Grammy Awards on January 28th. The band wrapped its extensive Welcome Home Tour in late October, having played more than 50 shows including stops at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Denver’s Coors Field. In December, Brown’s electronic pop side project Sir Rosevelt released its self-titled debut album.

Zac Brown Band “Down The Rabbit Hole Live” Tour Dates:

June 8 – Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 9 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

June 14 – Boston, MA at Fenway Park

June 15 – Boston, MA at Fenway Park

June 22 – Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium

June 23 – Syracuse, NY at Lakeview Amphitheater

June 24 – Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 30 – Atlanta, GA at SunTrust Park

July 13 – Toronto at Rogers Centre

July 14 – Detroit, MI at Comerica Park

July 19 –Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion

July 20 – Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion

July 27 – Washington, DC at Nationals Park

July 28 – Flushing, NY at Citi Field

July 29 – Flushing, NY at Citi Field

Aug. 2 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 3 – Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 4 – Cincinnati, OH at Great American Ballpark

Aug. 10 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Field

Aug. 11 – East Troy, WI at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 12 – East Troy, WI at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 31 – Seattle, WA at Safeco Field

Sept. 13 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 14 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater

Sept. 15 – Virginia Beach, VA at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 20 – San Francisco, CA at AT&T Park (with the Eagles)

Sept. 22 – San Diego, CA at Petco Park (with the Eagles)

