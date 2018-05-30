Your Car Dealer Bonds (YCDB) Announces Launch of Design Division to Help Dealers Maximize Profits

A leader in Auto Dealer Surety Bonds, YCDB is going above and beyond to try to help dealers make more sales with the launch of their new very diverse design division.

There’s no doubt at all that auto sales is one of the most highly competitive industries and any advantage a dealer has over the competition can be extremely valuable. One family-run business who understands this better than most is California surety bond company, Your Car Dealer Bond (YCDB). Fueled by the goal of bringing premium results to small and medium-sized Used Car Dealerships free of the high-charges common in the auto world, YCDB has become one of America’s top leaders of Auto Dealer Surety Bonds.

In exciting news, the company recently announced the launch of their new YCDB Quicktips Series. This free online training series was developed to help provide useful tips and tricks to Auto Dealers, finance managers, and sales personnel. YCDB has hand-tailored extensive portions of the series to help train every wholesaler, auto broker, or retail dealer to sell more cars. At the end of the day, every dealer’s #1 goal is to sell more cars. The enthusiasm surrounding this program the can be searched for online with #YCDBQuicktips.

YCDB is also unleashing a professional division of their company with a sharp focus on offering premium-level graphic design and website development. Again understand the nature of the car dealer business, YCDB has implemented processes that allow for the most affordable rates on anything from a top-shelf logo design, to incredibly dynamic video animation that will leave a lasting impression in the minds of a dealer’s prospective customers. YCDB Design Team is poised to help every Car Dealer in America further their brand while keeping their marketing costs to a bare minimum starting today.

“We understand the significant challenges that a car dealer faces from the aspects of licensing, surety bonds, and even dealer insurance. Those obstacles need to be overcome before a dealer even considers where to acquire their vehicles from, how to transport them once purchased, and then how to properly recondition those vehicles so that they can be sold. Then comes the magic question that every dealer is faced with, how do I get the word out that I have this beautiful vehicle for sale,” commented Michael G. Ramos, co-owner of Your Car Dealer Bond.

According to YCDB, the most common reason that dealers give for not making the investment in branding or marketing material is that they simply do not have the budgets available for anything other than drive-by or word of mouth traffic. The second reason is that they don’t have the ability to track how their branding or marketing efforts are really affecting the bottom-line.

“We not only try to bring significant savings to our dealer clients through our low-cost bond and insurance premiums but we go several steps beyond. To be clear, no other surety bond agency in the country has created a team whose sole mission is to help our customers generate more sales. YCDB has carefully developed a systematic approach of offering inexpensive prices for high-end designer marketing material to build the dealer’s brand. Then we help our customer advertise their brand like crazy. The icing on the cake is that they have packaged that great material with enhanced education on how to properly represent the dealer brand and sell more cars! This extra, free training is often the difference between failure and success. As you can imagine, our proprietary approach creates tremendous goodwill with our customers. When one of us succeeds we all do, it’s a total win-win,” states YCDB’s resident IT expert and co-owner Philip V. Ngo.

YCDB also offers a variety of different surety bonds such Vehicle Registration Services Bonds, Defective Title Bonds, and Car Wash Bonds just to name a few. The company is always ready to discuss what may be best for an associate or client, lending their deeply experienced, expert advice.

A natural question at this point may be about the experiences other dealers in this industry have had with YCDB. Feedback from their car dealer customers continue to be positive across the board.

Idris, from Idris Mustapha Autos, recently said in a five-star review, “YCDB did an excellent job on my dealer bond price. Their service and the overall experience was the main reason that I would ABSOLUTELY recommend YCBD to a friend.”

Your Car Dealer Bonds is located at 1300 E. Shaw Avenue #119, Fresno, CA 93710.

For more quality information, be sure to visit https://www.cal-surety.com.

You can apply for both a California car dealer bond and used car dealership insurance right on the company website in just minutes. For maximum convenience and in true form, YCDB created a short cut to their online app which is available at www.DMVDealerBonds.com.

About Your Car Dealer Bonds

Established in Fremont, California, Your Car Dealer Bond (YCDB) was developed as a specialized Surety Bond Agency! YCDB has a particular expertise with the California Car Dealer industry that is literally unrivaled. With deep roots in bonds, insurance and IT, YCDB brings a balance of professionalism, competitive pricing, and the know-how to help you navigate even the most complicated scenarios in the Used Car Dealer universe. Whether it’s a tough situation with a DMV inspector or you are having trouble finding a payment option for your bond, we can help you TODAY!