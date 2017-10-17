YOUniversal Products Now Selling Metal Plant Labels

YOUniversal Products is now selling metal plant labels. The pack contains 15 zinc labels with galvanized steel wire legs, now being sold on Amazon.

Jackson, WY (PRUnderground) October 17th, 2017

YOUniversal Products has expanded their plant label product line with their new Metal Plant Labels. This marks the second plant-label product sold by the company. The success of YOUniversal Products’ Heavy-Duty Plant Labels inspired the company to start carrying the new Metal Plant Labels. Co-founder of YOUniversal Products LLC., Dan Vander Vort, comments, “We are happy to announce the second product in our line of plant labels. Based on customer feedback and the success of our previous plant labels, we look forward to offering these Metal Plant Labels to customers.” The Metal Plant Labels are an expansion on the company’s plant-care products for the home.

The new Metal Plant Labels allow customers to mark where they have planted flowers, vegetables, or other plants with a professional Metal Plant Label. These labels are weather resistant, and they come with a wax pencil for clear labeling. Customers may consider using a permanent marker for more long-term labeling needs. The Metal Plant Labels are made of zinc with galvanized steel wire legs. The product is sold on Amazon in packs of 15. As the second plant label product carried by YOUniversal Products LLC., they are backed by a 90-Day hassle-free guarantee and Amazon Prime members receive free two-day shipping. The plant labels are useful indoors or outdoors, creating a clean and durable label for any plant customers may own. Vander Vort notes, “We want to get these Metal Plant Labels to the Amazon distribution centers now, because we think they will make perfect stocking stuffers this coming holiday season.” This second label product from the company gives customers two options for plant labeling during all seasons. The plant labels are useful for any Do-It-Yourself labeling project either in the garden or for any home décor venture.

To order YOUniversal Products’ new Metal Plant Labels, visit their product listing here.

For more information on YOUniversal Products LLC, follow this link for their full product line.

About YOUniversal Products

We are a customer focused business. Our goal is to provide top quality products that improve the lives of our customers. Your satisfaction is our top priority when designing our products. We place a high standard on quality because we stand behind each product with a 100% satisfaction guarantee! We are able to bring a unique brand of customer service to the world by shortening the feedback loop between our product production and customer input. It is this direct customer feedback that drives our business. Without YOU we would not be able to bring our ideas to market.