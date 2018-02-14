Young Lawyer Holly Park Risks It All for the Truth; Instead Finds Money, Sex and Murder in K-Town

Young lawyer Holly Park finds money, sex and murder when she is retained to defend a beautiful teenager charged with stabbing a popular L.A. politician to death.

“An enjoyable zigzagging plot, though it’s the rather sensational Holly who leaves the strongest impression.” –Kirkus Reviews (full review)

Young lawyer Holly Park is retained to defend teenager Naomi Linser in the stabbing death of a popular politician in a Korean nightclub. The more Holly digs, the darker the secrets become. Holly risks everything to find out the truth, only to learn that if she reveals it, Naomi will go to prison for life. Yet if she keeps the secret, then Naomi may walk, but Holly will have betrayed her lover.

Every move Holly makes is stalked by disgraced Korean diplomat Choi who exploits the gray borders between K-Town and Los Angeles while living in fear that his past will catch up with him, especially his fear of his estranged old friend, the Dumok. Fear that leads him to decide that Holly has to die.

The Dumok is the godfather of Korea-town, having helped rebuild it from the ashes of the L.A. riots. Yet even he is haunted by the past and sins committed decades ago. When he hires Holly to find out if his ex-wife is alive, what does he think she’ll find?

As Holly Park learns the hard way, K-Town is not big enough to hold this many secrets.

