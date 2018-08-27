You42 to Launch New Social Entertainment Platform

You42.com Will Empower Content Creators to Connect and Sell Directly To Their Fans

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) August 27th, 2018

You42, Inc. announced that it is launching a revolutionary social entertainment platform that allows creators to connect directly with consumers, enabling new levels of discoverability, monetization, security and success. Users can sign up for Early Access starting September 4, 2018, at www.you42.com.

The You42 platform brings together video, music, games and more, giving users everything they want in one central social space. The platform is designed around a cryptocurrency ecosystem where record labels, studios, artists, authors, and creators of any type can engage with fans like never before to increase loyalty and maximize revenue.

“In order to reach new audiences today, creators are forced expend more effort jumping through the hoops required by other platforms to maintain presence and ranking than they do creating quality content,” said Alice Thacker, COO of You42. “Unlike these other social platforms, You42 offers content owners and creators the tools to create a personalized marketplace for their digital content allowing them to upload, distribute, stream and sell their creations directly to their fans.”

You42’s commerce and publishing functionality will empower creators with the tools to introduce new products, services and brands while engaging with and rewarding fans for their interaction.

To sign up for Early Access and learn more, please visit www.you42.com.

About You42

You42 Inc is a pioneering company focused on rebooting an ailing entertainment industry. Our online portal allows our partner artists, entertainers, and creators to maintain true control of their content for the very first time. As creators ourselves, we provide a new, but proven, way to distribute and monetize entertainment around the world, allowing artistry to evolve as it is intended. You42 fosters creativity and collaboration, so fans can discover and consume entertainment in new ways.

Starting out nine years ago as a video game and CGI animation company named Kiz Studios, we developed our first trans-media property, Planet Muck™ . This led us to envision a world where all verticals of entertainment could thrive and grow under our proven proprietary model of distribution and monetization. We know the time is right to launch a solution that will control piracy and monetize free content.