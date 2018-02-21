You Can Make Your Winter Party Festival 2018 Even Better by Staying at Beacon Hotel South Beach

Looking to soak up lots of sunshine and have a good time at this year's Winter Party Festival 2018 in Miami? …..by staying at Beacon Hotel Miami Beach

Miami Beach, Florida, USA (PRUnderground) February 21st, 2018

Looking to soak up lots of sunshine and have a good time at this year’s Winter Party Festival? This week-long celebration in Miami Beach is the perfect escape from your normal everyday routine back home. With so many events and adventures to be had, it’s certainly no wonder why so many choose to visit Miami for this big event. You can make your Winter Party Festival 2018 even better by staying at Beacon Hotel Miami Beach. Here’s why you’ll want to book a stay at our boutique hotel.

We Offer Perks That Enhance Your Stay

At our hotel, you get more than a comfortable room and a bed to sleep in. We want to make your Miami Beach hotel experience memorable. Are you wondering which amenities included are a favorite of our guests? Enjoy easy beach access, as our hotel is right across the street from the beach. Another great perk is free towels and beach chairs so you have less to worry about when packing for your Miami trip. Daily breakfast is another offering that’ll help you save money and fuel your Winter Party Festival adventures. As you can see, these are some of the amazing extras that make us stand out.

A Beacon Hotel Stay Means the Perfect Location

If you’re looking to be right in the center of the action, staying at the Beacon Hotel is a great idea. Our ocean-front hotel is right across the street from the beach. It’s also next to some of the best restaurants, bars, and nightlife in Miami South Beach. In addition, we’re near all the Winter Party Festival 2018 events, so you won’t have to worry about transportation concerns.

Unwind in Style After Each Day of Fun

You’ll be having a lot of fun during Winter Party Festival, so you’ll likely want a relaxing South Beach hotel room to unwind after so much excitement. Our rooms are full of comforts. Enjoy our stylish room offerings and extra room perks, like an in-room Nespresso machine. You can even upgrade to an ocean-front suite if you want a little extra space and added comfort. Do you need late check-out? Guess what—we have that, too!

If you need tickets for this amazing event, you can still purchase Winter Party Festival tickets and passes. Finally, take a break from reality and enjoy an amazing stay in the Art Deco area of Miami Beach! We welcome all LGBTQ community members and friends to stay with us. Are you ready to book your Ocean Drive hotel stay?

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.