xinchen caster wheels manufacturer in china

xinchen casters wheels is lead casters wheels manufacturer in china. Our main products include,medical casters,heavy duty casters,trolley casters,scaffolding casters

Xinchen caster wheels specialized in manufacture caster wheels, For many years development we have develop more than 2000 series caster wheels.

Our main business scope involved

Medical casters according to wheel number it’s include

Single wheel medical caster:with precision ball bearing and TPR wheel tread floor protected,wheel size available 3inch,4inch,5inch,6inch,8inch variety dimension make sure meet different clients demand.

Twin wheels medical casters:As the name the wheel with double wheels compare single wheel twin wheels are easy to turning and they are usually used on medical cabinet,chair and hospital bed.

Central locking casters wheels: Also named central brake casters.This caster enable user operate the whole 4 wheels lock by foot pedal just by one person,for now we have 5″ 6″ and 8″ central brake casters,The 8 inch usually used on emergency stretcher

Heavy duty casters

Rubber caster wheels:Rubber wheels almost can suit all work condition,good quality competitive price,like iron cast rubber casters,and garbage bin casters

Cast iron wheels: Cast Iron wheels can load extra heavy duty & heat resistance

Polyurethane casters widely used as industrial caster wheels,durable,floor protect

Trolley casters: Transport trolley casters, super market trolley caster wheel,and home furniture cart casters

Shock absorbing casters:Popular used as electric equipment caster,and high precision devices,which need avoid shocking.The spring loaded caster frame tgrough absorber impacting to protect the goods

Low profile equipment casters: It’s a kind of heavy duty casters but with small wheels,As usual adopt 40mm 50mm and 75mm wheels,which can load 200-500kg. Mostly used as machine casters,and industrial trolley which have height limited.

Our manufacturing process is adaptable, efficient, and accurate. We maintain sophisticated design capabilites that transform your drawings into exact products.Our precision manufacturing combined with expert craftsmanship ensures each piece meets your specification. In-house secondary operations give us the resources and flexibility needed to meet the toughest delivery schedule.

At XinChen Enterprises, every project starts with the selection of the highest quality materials and our corporate commitment to providing the best resources, equipment and applications possible to produce the most reliable prototypes and products for our clients.

We are look for long term cooperate clients to get win win business. For more question can contact us freely,we will reply 24/7 services.

