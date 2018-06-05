X Corp Solutions Secures Offices at Quantico Corporate Center

Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite announces defense contractor X Corp Solutions, Inc. (X Corp), broke ground in April for the construction of its new building at the Quantico Corporate Center.

Stafford, Virginia (PRUnderground) June 5th, 2018

Defense contractor X Corp Solutions, Inc. (X Corp), broke ground in April for the construction of its new building at the Quantico Corporate Center. The 30,000 square foot, three-story, state-of-the-art facility is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2019. Corporate headquarters has been temporarily located to a 5,768 square foot office at 1000 Corporate Drive, Stafford, VA.

“We chose Quantico Corporate Center because we wanted to keep our corporate headquarters in Stafford, but we also needed a modern space with easy access to Northern Virginia,” X Corp’s President Cesar Nader said in a statement. According to David Newman, Executive Director of Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite, “X Corp Solutions provides another prime example of the growing IT corridor in Northern Stafford County and the type of company attracted to this particular region outside of Marine Corps Base Quantico.”

Founded in 2011, X Corp Solutions, Inc. is a veteran-owned business servicing the military, Department of Homeland Security, and commercial clients by providing mission support in intelligence, counter-intelligence, and cyber security.

Working in tandem with a university tenant, the center has been designed to create a pipeline, nurturing IT professionals and students through life-long education and training to certification.

New facility will be a “one-stop shop” for cybersecurity businesses

Cyber Ecosystem incorporating an education/training academy and cyber range

Additional space is available for collaborative efforts

Upon completion of the final phase of development, Quantico Corporate Center will house over 1 million square feet of Class A office, university, and supporting amenity facilities. The Center is located along Interstate-95, just 25 miles south of the Washington Capital Beltway and 600 yards from the South Gate of Quantico Marine Corps Base. For leasing information, contact David Newman and Cameron Coleman of Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite who represent the tenant on the transaction. Traci Morris of i95 Business Park represents the landlord.

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite

Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite is Fredericksburg region’s largest commercial real estate company, and the premier commercial real estate market leader. CBCE provides in-depth commercial real estate solutions and services including landlord and tenant representation, buyer and seller representation, property management, investment acquisition and disposition services and development consulting. CBCE serves the greater Fredericksburg region (Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline, City of Fredericksburg), while also servicing the Washington, D.C. Metro area and all of Virginia.