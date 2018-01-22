wynnr to Debut Line of Attractively Priced Golf Apparel for Children at 2018 PGA Merchandise Show

Hip, Fun and Colorful Line Will Donate 50% of Profits To Young People for Educational Opportunities.

Minneapolis, MN (PRUnderground) January 22nd, 2018

wynnr, a new fashion of fairly priced golf apparel for children, announced today it would be debuting its premiere line at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida, January 24 through 26, 2018. The clothing line features hip and colorful designs intended to make young golfers focus on fun while mastering the intricacies of the game.

“Think H&M and J. Crew had a child and you’ll get a pretty good idea of what our designs look like,” says Scott Petinga, Minneapolis based Founder of wynrr. “wynnr will make kids feel comfortable on the green and they’ll learn a valuable lesson about giving back when they learn 50% of our proceeds will go towards providing talented and motivated young people from underserved and unrepresented communities with access to superior educational opportunities.”

The wynnr line will make its premier appearance at Booth 6083 at the PGA Merchandise Show, the golf industry’s leading trade-only event, where PGA Professionals & Golf Industry Professionals annually gather to discover the latest trends in golf equipment & technology, apparel & accessories. The show is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando Florida from January 24th through January 26th.

“Our mantra is: You have the heart of a warrior. Nothing about you is ordinary. You celebrate victories and learn from losses. You ask no favors and strive to be the very best. Wear the clothes that do the same.” Petinga said.

About wynnr:

wynnr is a Minneapolis-based company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a line of affordable golf apparel for children where 50% of the profits are donated to young people for educational opportunities.

About Scott Petinga

Scott Petinga is the Chief Troublemaker of The Scott Petinga Group, where he is a pioneer in the development of businesses that make a lasting impact on society. He is the founder of the TH!NK DIFFERENT Foundation, the Fairy Foundation, the Center of Advocacy for Cancer of the Testes International (CACTI), and a volunteer mentor with Imerman Angels of Chicago. He lives in the Minneapolis metro area with his life partner and is also the father of three pretty amazing daughters.