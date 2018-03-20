WoWEbony’s Holiday Pop Up Showroom Event Showcased Full Range of Premium Hair Products

Guests got a first-hand look at WoWEbony’s luxury hair products while enjoying an evening of music and fun

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) March 20th, 2018

On Thursday December 7, 2017, guests gathered at Caden NYC for the WoWEbony Holiday Pop Up Showroom. The event, which was hosted by Brand Ambassador Tara Wallace, featured a lounge, a showroom, and a media area where guests posed in front of the step and repeat banner.

In an elegant and sophisticated atmosphere, guests mingled with models wearing WoWEbony lace wigs while enjoying gourmet popcorn, dessert bites, and Belaire champagne. The showroom was open to guests, who previewed WoWEbony’s ultra-chic hair enhancement products while listening to sounds by DJ Curencee of The Line Up.

The showroom featured gold wig heads adorned with WoWEbony lace wigs atop white geometric pedestals of varying heights, giving a gallery feel to the area. Eight styles from the WoWEbony collection, including Brazilian Kinky Straight, Brazilian Yaki Straight, Indian Kinky Curly, Indian Loose Curly, Indian Ombre, Peruvian Body Wave, and Yaki-textured bob styles with and without bangs, were available for purchase.

Wallace modeled the Brazilian Yaki Straight, which was styled with loose curls to frame her face.

During the evening, guests mingled with Wallace and discussed topics such as the importance of women, regardless of financial status, to have quick, high quality, versatile styling options from a trusted brand.

The event was oozing with details that left guests wanting to discover more about WoWEbony to enhance their personal style. More information about the company can be found at https://www.wowebony.com/ .

About WoWEbony

The team at WoWEbony is dedicated to offering premium, handcrafted hair enhancement products for women of color, including full lace wigs, weaves and weft, hair closure, lace front wigs, and more.