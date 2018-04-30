WoWEbony Mother’s Day 2018 Sale Announced, Includes Limited Time Deals on Lace Wigs and More

Moms love to pamper themselves, and their loved ones can help, with exclusive sale going on now

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) April 30th, 2018

This Mother’s Day, WoWEbony pays tribute to the elegance and style of the modern woman by offering exclusive discounts for purchases made from now through May 15, 2018.

WoWEbony is the choice of mothers everywhere looking to enhance their look and simply feel even more beautiful than they already are. With a carefully chosen inventory of specialty items such as lace front wigs, full lace wigs, 360 lace wigs, affordable wigs, weaves and lefts, hair closures, and accessories, WoWEbony offers everything modern moms could want in creating the perfect hairstyle.

The Mother’s Day Sale will offer $15 off purchases of $139 and more with code MOM15; $20 off purchases of $219 and more with code MOM20; and $30 off purchases of $319 and more with code MOM30. These codes can be applied at checkout for instant savings for moms and anyone who wants to find the perfect beauty gift for a mom.

More information about the company and their ongoing Mother’s Day sale can be found at https://www.wowebony.com/ .

About WoWEbony

The team at WoWEbony is dedicated to offering premium, handcrafted hair enhancement products for women of color, including full lace wigs, weaves and weft, hair closure, lace front wigs, and more.