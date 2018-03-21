WoWEbony Discusses Chicago Ultimate Women’s Expo Experience

WoWEbony’s unique space included a red carpet photo shoot and display of lace wigs

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) March 21st, 2018

During the weekend of October 21-22, 2017, thousands of women attended the Chicago Ultimate Women’s Expo at the Donald J. Stephens Convention Center. WoWEbony was on-site to offer a unique space with a red carpet photo shoot and lace wig display among hundreds of exhibits in areas such as health, finance, travel, home and garden, leisure, and more.

Keynote speakers at the event included award winning actress, New York Times Bestselling Author, and FOOD Network star Valerie Bertinelli; Emmy winning host of EXTRA! Mario Lopez; Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore; actress, comedian, and co-host of FOX’s “The Real” Loni Love; and legendary entertainer MC Lyte.

The WoWEbony booth included 7-foot banners of real customers wearing their products, as well as a display of their premium, affordable lace wigs in a variety of textures, colors, lengths, densities, and styles.

“A steady flow of women flocked to the lace wigs,” said WoWEbony. “They couldn’t wait to run their fingers through the hair and many commented about how nice and soft it felt.”

Women left impressed that WoWEbony’s wigs were made with real human hair yet so competitively priced. Guests were directed to the WoWEbony website to learn more and shop at their convenience.

Through their website, WoWEbony offers fast shipping and world-class experience that keeps customers returning time and time again. “If you’re looking for a quick way to elevate your style without breaking the bank, check out our website,” said the WoWEbony team.

More information can be found at https://www.wowebony.com/ .

About WoWEbony

The team at WoWEbony is dedicated to offering premium, handcrafted hair enhancement products for women of color, including full lace wigs, weaves and weft, hair closure, lace front wigs, and more.