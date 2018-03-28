WoWEbony Celebrates First Quarter Success with Sit Down Dinner

Editors and digital influencers from premier publications were invited as a thanks for their support

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) March 28th, 2018

WoWEbony enjoyed a successful first quarter in 2018, and to celebrate this success, the company hosted a special dinner. Editors and influencers from some of the most well-known publications were invited to learn more about the company’s vision.

The event took place on March 15, 2018, at VNYL, a lifestyle space in downtown New York. Guests included editorial staff from publications such as Bossip.com, MadameNoire.com, InTouch Weekly, Life & Style Magazine, People Magazine, Essence Magazine, and Shade 45 Sirius XM.

Tara Wallace, WoWEbony brand ambassador, was the host for the evening. She shared insight into what the crowd could expect to see from WoWEbony this year while guests enjoyed upscale hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Adrian Grenier, music director at VNYL, offered sounds to help set the atmosphere.

“As WoWEbony leaves a great quarter behind, there is anticipation as they look towards the exciting things to come next quarter and beyond,” said Wallace. “WoWEbony is beyond grateful to our partners and the many editors who contributed to all we’ve accomplished.”

Since the company’s launch, WoWEbony has become a name synonymous with beautiful, custom, lace wigs. Each piece is designed to help the owner transform her look into a flawless image without overspending. Each piece is backed by unprecedented quality and an exceptional customer service team whose dedication extends beyond the sale.

At the special event, Wallace explained that she believed it is important for her to align herself with a brand whose products she wears and believes in. Wallace is proud to recommend WoWEbony to her friends, acquaintances, and followers as a trusted, reputable brand.

Further information about the company’s highly sought-after lace wigs can be found at www.WoWEbony.com.

About WoWEbony

The team at WoWEbony is dedicated to offering premium, handcrafted hair enhancement products for women of color, including full lace wigs, weaves and weft, hair closure, lace front wigs, and more.