WoWEbony Announces Prom Glam Giveaway

Two high school students will receive a lace wig, installation, styling, and makeup

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) March 13th, 2018

WoWEbony has just announced the Prom Glam Giveaway, which will give two high school students a free makeover for prom that includes a lace wig, installation, and makeup.

To be eligible, students must live in the U.S. and have their parent’s permission. Only high school juniors and seniors are permitted to enter the Prom Glam Giveaway. Students must also follow @wowebonyhair @iamtarawallace, and @tekniqueagency on Instagram. Students are required to make a creative post on Instagram including why they want to win the WoWEbony 2018 Prom Giveaway. Entries can be in the form of a video, collage, photo, or text.

Entries are being accepted until Friday, April 6, 2018, at 9pm EST.

Two winners will be chosen, and each will receive services from a celebrity hair stylist and makeup artist. The prizes include one lace wig of the winner’s choice from WoWEbony; installation and hair styling from a Teknique Agency celebrity stylist; and makeup application from a Teknique Agency celebrity makeup stylist.

Entries are being accepted now, and the Prom Glam Giveaway can be followed on social media with hashtag #WoWEbonyProm2018. Entrants are asked to tag three friends in their post to help spread the word about this exciting prom makeover giveaway.

A recently released video shows a prom hair tutorial created by WoWEbony.

WoWEbony looks forward to seeing entries from high school students everywhere. More information about the services and solutions offered by the premium hair enhancement company can be found at https://www.wowebony.com/.

About WoWEbony

The team at WoWEbony is dedicated to offering premium, handcrafted hair enhancement products for women of color, including full lace wigs, weaves and weft, hair closure, lace front wigs, and more.