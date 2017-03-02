World Touring Exhibitions announces its new website and updated roster

World Touring Exhibitions, leading provider of popular international exhibitions, unveils its new website

(PRUnderground) March 2nd, 2017

World Touring Exhibitions is a new trading name of World Concert Artists Ltd (WCA), international agency with over 15 years experience in the entertaiment business.

Initially only dedicated to music and shows, WCA has then turned its attention towards the world of touring exhibitions, becoming in few years one of exhibitions leading providers.

Now the brand new website www.worldtouringexhibitions.com, as well as the company’s new structure, confirms WCA’s commitment to developing its exhibitions business further.

World Touring Exhibitions produces and represents popular exhibitions ranging from animatronic life-size dinosaurs to exhibitions made of LEGO® bricks, from sea monsters to space exhibitions, from Da Vinci exhibits to original inestimable pieces owned by Marilyn Monroe.

World Touring Exhibitions is keen to always offer exhibitions which are dynamic, interactive, educational and entertaining. Such exhibitions have been displayed in some of the world’s most popular venues and viewed by millions of people worldwide.

In its producer’s vest, World Touring Exhibitions produced Travelling Bricks made of LEGO® bricks. Created by 20 LEGO Certified Professional Artists, Travelling Bricks is made of 120 Pieces in 60 scenes to include large exhibits like a 7mt long Titanic and a 3mt tall sky rocket among others. An interactive area is also available for visitors to play with LEGO® bricks.

World Touring Exhibitions is based in London, UK. Its exhibitions tour worldwide.

About World Concert Artists

World Concert Artists: International Entertainment Agency, Booking Agents for Artists, Shows, Exhibitions. Entertainment providers for Corporate Events & Private Parties, Booking for Festivals, TV and Special Events, Management.