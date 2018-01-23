World Leader in Providing Quality Fabrics Mac Fabrics Celebrates Having Over 50,000 Sample Choices

Getting the right fabric doesn't have to involve compromise. Mac Fabrics offer an immense selection of quality options, with ten new patterns arriving everyday.

West Palm Beach, Florida (PRUnderground) January 23rd, 2018

Finding the fabric pattern has caused many people quite a bit of frustration. The good news is a solution is out there in West Palm Beach, Florida-based fabric experts Mac Fabrics . Active providing the best in quality fabrics since 1959, the company recently celebrated having over 50,000 sample choices available in their brick and mortar store, delivering the right fabric pattern choice to meet nearly any possible want or need. Mac Fabrics also ship fabric worldwide, to a very enthusiastic and loyal customer base.

“Your dream is our mission,” commented a spokesperson from Mac Fabrics. “And that means offering the best of the best in the fabric world. We know the industry inside and out after close to six decades in the business and we use that knowledge to deliver the best possible experience we can to our customers from beginning to end.”

Mac Fabrics’ extensive catalog includes multipurpose fabrics, fabrics for upholstery, indoor/outdoor fabrics, drapery and top treatments, and sunbrellas. They also have a full selection of custom-made headboards for any size bed.

The company are happy to provide free shipping on any order of 20 yards or more, along with sending a free swatch for interested potential customers who’d like to see a fabric pattern before ordering.

Their showroom is located at 426 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, FL 33401, and is open Monday to Friday 10 AM – 5 PM, and Sunday 10 AM – 3 PM for local customers.

Feedback for Mac Fabrics continues to be passionate.

Chris S., from Florida, recently said in a five star review, “We had some trouble finding the right fabric choice for our drapes until we tried Mac Fabrics. Their level of service, plus the quality of the fabric can’t be beat. Fully recommended.”

For more information be sure to visit http://www.macfabrics.com .

About Mac Fabrics

Mac Fabrics was born in 1959 as the creation of Florence and Bernie Iteld. Since then, Mac Fabrics has been in the business of providing a tremendous selection of fabulous and affordable designer fabrics to our loyal and always-growing customer base in West Palm Beach and beyond.