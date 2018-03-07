World Forward Shares Importance of International Women’s Day: Letting Young People Lead

Colorado Governor Hickenlooper Declares March 8th as “Phoebe Amoako Day”

Denver, Colorado (PRUnderground) March 7th, 2018

The World Forward Foundation today announced Phoebe Amoako, a student at Denver School of Science and Technology: Green Valley Ranch, as the winner of the World Forward Innovation Contest. The contest empowers young people to express their desire for positive change through visual storytelling. This year, Colorado students were asked to design a Snapchat Geofilter celebrating International Women’s Day and submit an essay explaining the design.

Snapchat Geofilters are graphic overlays that can be added to photos taken in Snapchat. Geofilters are one of the most popular features on Snapchat as over three billion Geofilters are viewed in the app every day. To find Geofilters, take a photo on Snapchat and then swipe over on the Snap preview screen to see which ones are available in around you.

Ms. Phoebe Amoako submitted the following story to World Forward with her winning Snapchat geofilter design:

“Women have inspired me in many ways. It is said that you can do anything that you put your mind to and this quote is best portrayed by women. I started by honoring women’s day by entitling it International Women’s Day. At the bottom of my Geofilter is a globe of the earth. On top of the globe are stick figures of women spread across the earth. My Geofilter represents the accomplishments that women have made. In the past, women were not considered qualified to apply and obtain an important role, but now women have held many positions that were previously reserved for men. On the globe, only half of it is covered by women because although women are in a better place than they were before, there is still so much work to be done. There are careers that no woman has ever held, and that is also represented on my globe. International Women’s Day is a day to honor and celebrate the accomplishments that women have made. I wrote, “It’s our day” on the Geofilter because it is our day and our time to shine. My globe also symbolizes that women do rule the world. Women have inspired me in so many ways, and my Geofilter helps me to remember International Women’s Day as a celebratory moment.”

Along with recognizing International Women’s Day, Gov. John Hickenlooper issued a proclamation declaring that March 8, 2018 be Phoebe Amoako Day in Colorado.

“We’re thrilled to recognize Phoebe’s vision and creativity as we celebrate International Women’s Day,” said Governor John Hickenlooper. “We applaud her and all young people in Colorado working to affect change in their communities.”

In addition to sharing her story, Phoebe will receive the following prizes for winning the 2018 World Forward Innovation Award:

Geofilter to be shown across select locations on Snapchat on International Women’s Day

Phoebe and her family to be invited as guests to Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame gala

Phoebe to be recognized and geofilter to be featured on Snapchat at the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame Gala

$500 Gift Gard to Best Buy

4 Press Club tickets to the Colorado Rockies Baseball game

2 Limited Edition All-New Fire 7 Tablets with Alexa, 7″ Display, 8 GB, Black

2 Limited Edition Fitness Trackers, Black, Slim Touch Screen and Wristband, Wearable Activity Tracker as Pedometer Sleep Monitor, for Android and iOS

1 Personal Safety Wearable by ROAR Athena

The CEO of World Forward, Shannon Block said, “This fun contest is about young adults empowering each other to create the desire for positive change through visual storytelling. The students of Grant Ranch invented the Snapchat contest, Phoebe from DSST High School won the contest, and teens across nations share in the celebration of our important day.”

About World Forward Foundation

World Forward Foundation is the leader in global executive volunteerism providing life-changing community service experiences. World Forward Foundation collaborates with nurses, teachers, students and other community ambassadors to identify the critical issues at hand and deliver timely and meaningful solutions. World Forward Foundation, Inc. is organized exclusively for charitable purposes under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.