World Emblem Enhances Customer Experience With New Website

Hollywood, FL (PRUnderground) June 12th, 2018

World Emblem, one of the world’s leading suppliers in quality decorations for apparel and merchandise, unveiled a newly redesigned website at www.worldemblem.com. The highly anticipated site is expected to offer clients a more comprehensive understanding of using apparel decoration to increase the value of their brand.

World Emblem’s latest decoration, FlexStyle, offers eye-catching 3D detail, deep texturing and dramatic finishes. FlexStyle easily applies to most surfaces such as fabric, plastic or glass for use on apparel, caps, tumblers, bags and bottles. The new website now has an extensive gallery of these samples with a range of options available for business promotion.

“The new World Emblem website shows how far we have come as a company and how we are a global supplier,” said Erin Gallagher, World Emblem Marketing Director. “We wanted to express the many decoration options available and feel that our gallery images will ignite ideas and spark creativity in our clients and prospects with their own branding”.

The new website has a complete list of product offerings, including custom name badges and stickers clients can design online. The website also presents updated information on decoration application instructions, client testimonials, and a live feed of new career opportunities at World Emblem. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct communications.

About World Emblem

World Emblem is one of the world’s leading suppliers in high quality decorations, including custom embroidered, sublimated and digitally printed patches, high-visibility striping, transfers, and more. World Emblem’s 5 strategically placed U.S. based offices are supplemented by an additional 3 international locations in Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.