WorkforceNEXT Announces Launch of Healthcare HR Summit, Co-Location with Medical World Americas

WorkforceNEXT has launched a community for HR professionals in the healthcare industry, including an event co-located with Medical World Americas, taking place Sept. 6.

(PRUnderground) March 20th, 2017

WorkforceNEXT, the premier digital and live event resource for human resources professionals in the energy industry, has announced the launch of a new community for HR professionals in the healthcare industry, culminating in a live event, which will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The WorkforceNEXT Healthcare HR Summit will be co-located with Medical World Americas, the leading healthcare forum for clinical and administrative professionals in Houston, at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The inaugural WorkforceNEXT Healthcare HR Summit is quickly becoming the premier gathering place for the healthcare HR professional community and is co-hosted by the Greater Houston Partnership and the Texas Medical Center HR Advisory Council.

With content directly sourced from the industry leaders on the Industry Advisory Board, the HR community will be presented with the most vital and topical information specific to the current and future healthcare, life science and biomedical sectors. The WorkforceNEXT Healthcare HR Summit will address the rapidly evolving healthcare marketplace, the volatility of ACA challenges and restructuring in the new Administration, as well as skilled labor shortages and the fight for talent.

This WorkforceNEXT Healthcare HR community seeks to facilitate collaboration with experts and bridge the gaps that are essential for building essential HR competencies and solving vital challenges, all focused on the unique needs of healthcare organization HR professionals. Answers, forecasts and options will be available for these proactive HR leaders in the healthcare industry who are transforming their companies.

WorkforceNEXT Healthcare HR Summit agenda information can be found here. Stay tuned for further schedule details and registration information.

Information regarding the Medical World Americas Conference is available here.

About WorkforceNEXT

WorkforceNEXT was created in 2013 by Stone Fort Group, as a digital and live event resource and community for high level human resources, talent acquisition and workforce management professionals in the energy industry. Since its inception, it has rapidly grown to be the premier digital resource and live event for professionals in the energy HR marketplace globally. In 2016, WorkforceNEXT has expanded to include events & digital resources for multiple industries, as well. Upcoming 2017 events include an Energy HR Summit on March 29, Talent Acquisition Roundtable on June 14, Healthcare HR Summit on Sept. 6, HR Leadership Roundtable on Oct. 26, and HR Tech Connect Summit on Nov. 5-7th (in partnership with nGage Events).

About Medical World Americas

Medical World Americas (MWA) is a medical conference for all disciplines, held annually at the George R Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX. MWA offers a forum that fosters collaboration among clinical and administrative professionals from the public and private sectors and the world of academia to advance the health of our communities. It is a conference created for Doctors, Nurses, Physician’s Assistants, Administrators, Researchers, Academics and Manufacturers to have an equal voice in shaping the future of healthcare. The event is produced in collaboration with Texas Medical Center by Messe Düsseldorf North America and Houston First Corporation/Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau. www.medicalworldamericas.com

About Stone Fort Group

Stone Fort Group does a lot… And we do it the way you want it.

We run dynamic and transformational b2b gatherings for the communities we serve, provide information resources and facilitate industry communication all year round – in multiple channels. We deliver content, relevancy, audiences – and drive business.

Our brands in HR / Workforce, Energy and Transportation are about serving you, talking about your challenges, opportunities, solutions and bringing buyers and sellers for emerging markets together year-round. It’s how our b2b media channels can help improve the quality, value and performance of the networking for communities we serve. www.stonefortgroup.com.