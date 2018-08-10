Workbootsandshoes.com.au Added Premium Range of Lightweight and Durable Work Boots

NSW, Australia (PRUnderground) August 9th, 2018

Workbootsandshoes.com.au announced addition of new range in steel toe boots in its catalogue. Rough in use but lightweight and flexible; steel toe boots is best for industrial use and they come with innovative safety features and comfort. It includes style that delivers all round protection from top of the foot to the heel and ankle for complete performance.

In the rough environment, workers are often subject to long hours on their feet in harsh conditions. Built from the ground up, the lines are constructed by attaching the upper directly to the sole for an energetic boot that offers stability on uneven surfaces. The top-quality foot cushion and the outer sole system offers shock absorption, breathability, sole puncture resistance and multiple layers of cushioning. Using premium and composite toe caps the work boots are more rugged and comfortable without being bulky.

“These steel toe boots are carefully designed and built keeping all the important factors that a customer working in a metal industry would want to protect himself. We ensure to include only such products in our catalogue which can be blindly trusted and caters to the customer’s needs” said the source executive from workbootsandshoes.com.au.

The spokesperson further added “We do not only sell but we also provide top notch customer service for any pre or post sales question. If you are unsure of which one will suit you, call us and our expert team in the customer support department are well informed on how the workers operate in the most extreme conditions and it is our goal to help them enhance their productivity and comfort and mainly safe guard with an ultimate footwear solution.”

Workbootsandshoes.com.au features many styles to cater to the needs of almost all job in the metal, energy and many other industries. The website features work boots for women too. The women section can be accessed over here https://workbootsandshoes.com.au/women

All listed products are laboratory tested. Most of the products are tested even in field in extreme work conditions to ensure they pass global safety standards. Our range of products offers head-to-toe protection for metal companies’ workers worldwide through its excellent and durable product listing.

If you are looking for premier online shopping experience for the best Work Boots and Shoes, it is recommended to visit them. They feature widest range of top quality men’s and women’s work boots and shoes which are available at discounted price and comes with free shipping.

About workbootsandshoes.com.au

We founded workbootsandshoes.com.au with one goal in mind; Provide the world with top quality safety footwear at an affordable price. Hard working men and women deserve to be protected by the best work boots and shoes.

When you are on site, safety is critical, and you need confidence in your personal protective equipment. You want a leading brand work boot or shoe that meets international quality and safety standards. We only stock products that we believe in and trust to keep you safe in demanding work conditions. We specialize in the best steel toe boots and shoes featuring cutting-edge design technology.