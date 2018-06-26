Work on Film “My Bear” to Raise Awareness & Help Raise Funds for Pediatric Cancer

There are few things sadder than a child with cancer. Candace Stalder understands this deeply and is working on a new film “My Bear” to draw attention to this issue.

When most people think of cancer they think of an adult or elderly people facing a very serious health crisis. The hard truth is that there are many facing cancer who are actually much younger than this, including children. In eye-opening news, that’s the subject of a new film underway by Writer/Director and Cancer Activist Candace Stalder titled “My Bear” that shines a light on the struggles faced in the world of pediatric cancer, while also raising funds for Camp Anuenue, a children’s cancer camp in Hawaii for kids ages 7-18 who have or have had cancer, a place where Stalder has volunteered for over four years. The enthusiasm and excitement surrounding the project are very high.

“Cancer,” commented the passionate Stalder. “It affects everyone. In an instant, our lives can change. Shattering into a million tiny fragments; leaving trembling hands to gather what they can. For this Mom and son, their lives quickly take a turn towards a dark, unthinkable journey; his cancer diagnosis. Together they need to navigate their new path with only each other. My Bear is inspired by the children who suffer in silence, who fight to survive on a daily basis and who no longer have a voice on this Earth. Their courage needs to be in the light .”

Joining Stalder on the project are Producer/Editor Lex Benedict, a freelance editor, cinematographer and digital VFX artist from Panama City, Florida’s LongLost Pictures; Cinemaphotographer Richard “Rick” Galli, who has over a decade in the industry working on major features like sets like “The Avengers,” “Breaking Bad,” and “Better Call Saul”; and master Sound and Editing expert John K.D. Graham.

The movie stars Erin Cahill as the mother of the boy with cancer played by Jeremy Maguire. James Kyson appears as the boy’s Doctor.

“My Bear” tells a story that plays out again and again in real people’s lives. By all accounts its honesty and emotionally charged nature is remarkable. The amount of good it can do, if seen widely for the cause of pediatric cancer is quite significant, something the whole “My Bear” team counting on.

About My Bear

