Work in the world’s most exciting places with Beauchamp Partners

Whilst there is much to be said for working in the UK, taking the chance to explore a completely different culture (even if only for a few months) is not an opportunity you should pass up lightly if it comes along.

Fortunately, if you are a member of any domestic service profession – whether you are a nanny, chef, butler, chauffeur, or are trained in another role – Beauchamp Partners may have the perfect role allowing you to experience life in sunnier climes.

Our two most recently advertised positions, for example, will both allow the successful candidates to explore some of the world’s most exotic destinations without having to learn another language or even adjust the work practices they are familiar with.

If you are an experienced chef or chef’s assistant, then your next role could be working for a West African president! Whilst the president’s family also have a home in London, much of your time will be spent preparing meals in their home country; excellent accommodation is included.

Meanwhile, Dubai has undoubtedly become one of the world’s most exciting destinations recently, and maternity nurses should not miss their chance to discover it whilst helping to look after the new-born baby of a delightful family who are jointly based in the emirate and London.

So, if the New Year blues are getting you down and you feel like sampling the delights of a foreign land, why not contact Beauchamp Partners today and see where your career will take you next?

About Beauchamp Partners

Beauchamp Partners is a recruitment consultancy who specialise in recruiting Private Household Staff including Nannies across the UK and Internationally, this includes staff for yachts, planes, private villas and chalets.