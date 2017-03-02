Woodbury University Seniors Named Graphic Design USA ‘Students to Watch in 2017’

Breaking with Custom of Recognizing Only Two Students per School, Prestigious Journal Lauds Three from Woodbury’s Award-Winning Program

(PRUnderground) March 2nd, 2017

In a testament to the depth and quality of Woodbury University’s Graphic Design program, Graphic Design USA has named three seniors — Czarah Castro, Patricia Hajjar and Christina Laguens — to the 2017 edition of its GDUSA Students to Watch™ list.

Graphic Design USA, one of the leading publications in the field, broke with precedent this year; the magazine typically selects just two students from each of the collegiate programs it recognizes (http://gdusa.com/studentstowatch2…/students-to-watch-in-2017). “With the help of several of America’s leading art and design schools, we once again identify top students ready to burst on the design scene,” the publication noted. “Some are undergrads, others are graduate students, all have found personal and professional growth through their programs. Our GDUSA Students To Watch™ feature has become tradition that resonates and renews: the students get recognized and the professional creative community gets refreshed.”

Woodbury’s rising stars in Graphic Design:

Czarah Castro has interned at Los Angeles Magazine and Applied Medical, won the Excellence in Junior Studio award, and has had her work showcased at Woodbury’s Annual Graphic Design Exhibition. A highly conceptual designer, she enjoys ideation and has recently finished her senior thesis project, a documentary centralized on bringing women together by the stories of their hair. She is also devoted to photography and believes that her perception of the world is highly influenced by her time behind the lens. This year, Czarah received an award for her packaging design from The American Graphic Design Awards/Certificates of Excellence competition, also sponsored by Graphic Design USA.

Originally from Beirut, Lebanon, Patricia Hajjar moved to Los Angeles to pursue her education and career. She has won consecutive academic achievement awards in Graphic Design studio courses, is on the President’s list, and has had her work featured at the annual Graphic Design show. She has interned at Princess Cruises and received an offer to continue working as a freelance graphic designer and production artist. Patricia is an Executive Board member of the Woodbury AIGA chapter. This year, Patricia also received an award for her packaging design from The American Graphic Design Awards/Certificates of Excellence competition.

Born and raised on Oahu, Christina Laguens relocated to California to study graphic design. She has had the opportunity to intern as a graphic designer with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation where she helped with rebranding and the 2016 SAG awards, and advertising firm, Saatchi & Saatchi LA, where she designed a full rebranding of their internal asset management program and assisted with the Toyota rebrand. She has also participated in Los Angeles area AIGA workshops.

“We are immensely proud of Czarah, Patricia, and Christina, whose creativity and dedication to mastering their craft bring recognition to themselves and to Woodbury University,” said Behnoush McKay, M.F.A., Graphic Design chair in Woodbury’s School of Media, Culture and Design. “Competitions such as this one attest to the proven ability of Woodbury students and grads to compete for top jobs in the Graphic Design field. This high-level recognition provides further evidence of the caliber of students who are attracted to our Graphic Design program.”

Woodbury’s Graphic Design program grants a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, which is included in the university’s accreditation by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design. The BFA is a professional degree, which translates to a top education resulting in strong, competitive student portfolios that stand out in the graphic design industry. Woodbury students consistently win international and national design awards, and have achieved recognition in entertainment design, web design, advertising design, package design, photography, identity design and environmental graphics. Woodbury has been recognized as among the top programs nationally by Graphic Design USA. In 2016, two Woodbury undergraduates were named to the “Students to Watch™” list.

Small class size allows individual attention from the professional faculty and educational experiences both inside and outside of the classroom, which provides students with the ability to create effective and engaging visual communication solutions. The program has gained a reputation for graduating top quality designers ready to take their place in the profession.

About Woodbury University

Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California. The university ranks 15th among the nation’s “25 Colleges That Add the Most Value,” according to Money Magazine, and is a 2016-17 College of Distinction. Woodbury is a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President’s Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor’s degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture. The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development. Visit woodbury.edu for more information.