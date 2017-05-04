Woodbury University Names Randall Stauffer Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs

LOS ANGELES (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2017

Woodbury University today announced that Randall Stauffer has been named Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, reporting to university President David Steele-Figueredo. Stauffer has been serving as Interim Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and previously was Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs and a professor of Interior Architecture within Woodbury’s School of Architecture. The appointment is effective June 1.

“Randy has performed extremely well since his interim appointment in January 2016,” Steele said. “His knowledge of our institution will be crucial during the upcoming Western Association of Schools and Colleges Accreditation Review and the implementation of the three-year Strategic Enrollment Plan. It’s clear from his service that Randy is an effective consensus builder and a thoughtful, even-handed and knowledgeable professional.”

Stauffer serves on the Deans’ Council and acts in a liaison role with faculty governance on issues of curriculum and academic policy development. Among his various duties, he coordinates the program-review process, addresses student issues as needed, coordinates planning and maintaining of centers and institutes, supports the development and implementation of the strategic plan, and serves as liaison to academic and non-academic units in planning of facilities and allocation of space. Stauffer also oversees the WASC accreditation process and assists in managing personnel processes and in developing instructional plans and budgets.

Stauffer joined Woodbury University as a full-time faculty member and chair of Interior Architecture in 2001. He served as Dean of Faculty from 2005-07 and became Associate Dean of the School of Architecture in 2012. Stauffer earned his Master of Architecture degree from UC Berkeley and his Bachelor of Architecture degree from Temple University. His 14 years of experience in the industry has included work as a designer, senior designer and project manager for multiple firms in Philadelphia and greater Los Angeles.

About Woodbury University

Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California. The university ranks 15th among the nation’s “25 Colleges That Add the Most Value,” according to Money Magazine, and is a 2016-17 College of Distinction. Woodbury is a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President’s Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor’s degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture. The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development. Visit woodbury.edu for more information.