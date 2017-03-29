Woodbury Business School Prof. Announces New Edition of Journal Aimed at Tourism Industry

Overseen by Prof. Angelo Camillo, Publication Examines Impact of Travel on India, China, Russia, Turkey and Italy – and on Review-Dependent Business Travelers

(PRUnderground) March 29th, 2017

With an eye on the economic impact of business travel in five significant – and significantly different – countries, Angelo Camillo, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Strategic Management in Woodbury University’s School of Business, today announced the second edition of a new academic research journal aimed at the tourism and hospitality industry.

In the new volume, the International Journal of Tourism and Hospitality Management in the Digital Age (IJTHMDA) points its lens toward India, China, Russia, Turkey and Italy – and at business travelers who depend on online reviews.

IJTHMDA is emerging as a pivotal reference source for emerging research, concepts, and managerial solutions within the hospitality and tourism industry with an emphasis on the impact of technology on consumer behavior, service demand and delivery, and customer experience, IJTHMDA meets the research needs of managers, business executives, researchers, educators, and graduate-level students in the areas of travel and tourism, hotel management, event planning, luxury services, and restaurant management.

“The digital revolution has had a powerful impact on a variety of sectors, travel and tourism foremost among them,” Prof. Camillo said. “As the latest edition of IJTHMDA chronicles, the hospitality and leisure industries have witnessed a dynamic shift as more consumers are turning to digital platforms and service providers to plan and complement their personal recreational activities. Understanding the true potential of integrating digital services and tools into the customer experience is an essential component for success in the digital economy.”

Among the highlights of the new issue:

Role of ICT and Tourism in Economic Growth of India

o From Surender Kumar (Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida, India), Karuna Chauhan (H.P.U. Shimla, Shimla, India) and Abhay Kumar Srivastava (Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, India): To what extent do travel and tourism have a measurable impact on GDP? According to the authors, tourism mediation has experienced major changes, including the arrival of the Internet and the application of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs). The article investigates the relationship of ICT, tourism and growth of India by employing the co-integration, error correction models and Granger causality tests using annual data for last two decades.

The Role of the UNWTO in Visa Facilitation: The Diverse Impacts on Tourism Industries of China, Russia and Turkey

o From Ebru Tekin Bilbil, Bogaziçi University, Istanbul, Turkey: Bilbil argues that the impact of the UNWTO (UN World Tourism Organization) on state behavior through visa liberalization has become more significant amid changing conditions in the international environment, such as financial crises and global political ties, via international forums such as the G20. He also suggests that different rules and procedures produce different policy outcomes in tourist visas, illustrating how this diversity generates different tourism indicators, in Turkey, China and Russia.

The Impact of Social Network on Italian Users’ Behavioral Intention for the Choice of a Medical Tourist Destination

o From Francesca Di Virgilio (Department of Economics, University of Molise, Campobasso, Italy), Angelo A. Camillo (Department of Management/School of Business, Woodbury University), Isabell C. Camillo (Niagara University): Current research in information and communication technology has clear effect on the tourism industry by providing innovative tools capable, on the one hand, of supporting tourists in organizing their holidays and, on the other, of supplying fast and efficient information on tourist destination. The article explores how a social network can become a strategic platform using eWOM (electronic Word of Mouth) as a tool for disseminating fast and detailed information for the choice of medical tourist destination.

How Do Online Reviews Affect Business Travelers’ Accommodation Choices?:

The Application of Theory of Reasoned Action (TRA)

o From Faranak Memarzadeh (San Jose State University), Shane Blum and Charlie Adams (Texas Tech University): The team’s research focuses on parameters of online reviews that affect business travelers’ attitudes and subjective norms on intent to purchase. The variables: the quality of service offered, the value of money, hotel business facilities, hotel security, food and beverage, and service recovery. Among the conclusions: quality of service, the value of money, and subjective norms do indeed have a positive effect on business travelers` intent to purchase.

To obtain a copy of the IJTHMDA editorial preface, see:

www.igi-global.com/pdf.aspx?tid=177118&ptid=147569&ctid=15&t=Preface.

About Angelo A. Camillo

Angelo A. Camillo, PhD, is Associate Professor of Strategic Management at Woodbury University in Burbank Calif. He has more than 35 years of international hospitality industry management experience and has worked and lived in ten countries and four continents. He holds a degree from Heidelberg Hotel Management School in Germany, an MBA from San Francisco State University, and a PhD from Oklahoma State University. He teaches courses in Strategic Management, Global Enterprise Management, and special topics in Hospitality Entrepreneurship and Business Development. He is an educator for “luxury wine and investment” and an award-winning amateur wine maker. He is Visiting Professor at various institutions in Europe and China, where he teaches Global Entrepreneurship and International Management. He is also hospitality business consultant to major international corporations.

About Woodbury University

Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California. The university ranks 15th among the nation’s “25 Colleges That Add the Most Value,” according to Money Magazine, and is a 2016-17 College of Distinction. Woodbury is a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President’s Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor’s degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture. The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development. Visit woodbury.edu for more information.