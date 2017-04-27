WonderEsque Reports That Health-Conscious Consumers Bring Their Spiralizer Even on Vacation

Statistics show that health-conscious consumers have embarked on a new surprising trend: bringing their spiralizer on vacation with them.

New York (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2017

The spiralizing machine has been on a roll for the past 2 – 3 years, being featured not once, but multiple times on the Ellen Show, one of the most important TV Shows hosted by a vegan figure, clean-eating and health-preoccupied celebrity.

On Amazon, the orders for this machine have exploded over the past year and the WonderVeg Spiralizer, a well-renowned brand among the vegetarian, vegan and health-conscious consumers, reports that their customers have been vocal about a new trend: bringing their spiralizer on vacation with them.

According to WonderEsque, the company selling the WonderVeg Spiralizer, a considerable percentage of WonderEsque’s customers has either bought a second spiralizer for their office or vacation home, or they bring their own spiralizer with them while traveling.

“Health-conscious consumers report to our company’s representatives that they bring their WonderVeg Spiralizer on vacation with them for several reasons: one, they appreciate the fun delicious recipes that they make with it; two, they break-it apart in multiple parts and pack and wrap the separate parts of the machine in clothes, in their luggage”, said Nicole Smith, WonderEsque spokesperson, citing their customer care associates.

The benefit, as they reported it to the manufacturer of the popular WonderVeg Spiralizer, is the fact that they will not have to interrupt their healthy eating, even if they are in vacation and sometimes this would imply having to accept compromises.

Moreover, because this type of customers appreciate healthy eating as not being boring, a majority of clients report that mostly during the summer, they prepare special recipes, with lot of fruits and they enjoy their vacation. But they also note that they use the addictive machine – the WonderVeg Tri Blade Spiralizer – all year long with no restrictions for spiralizing vegetables and fruits and enjoying the new funky shapes and textures.

According to reviews for the WonderVeg Spiralizer by Amazon Customers, the simple system is a no-hassle machine, as it is very easy and quick to use, so spiralizing vegetables for a family will not take more than 10 minutes.

In a recent 5 stars review, Amazon customer Lou said: “This is my second purchase, this one for our vacation home. Works wonderfully and keeps my carbs down. The Zucchini pasta is a great delivery system for my ragu. Also kids love to create their own spaghetti….. would otherwise not eat squash. Easy clean up. Great toy/implement. Nicely priced.”

For more information about the revolutionary new spiralizer, be sure to visit www.amazon.com/dp/WonderVeg.

About WonderEsque

WonderEsque was founded in 2015 and from its inception, has been driven by a personal obsession of their founders to make their customers life WonderEsque. Their products are edgy, influential, and innovative in their field and more importantly, strive to give customers a happy-feet-good-feeling.