Wolterman Law Office Awards Hope for the Future Scholarship to Ohio Student

Today is the day we announce the winners of the Wolterman Law Office Hope for the Future Scholarship.

Loveland, OH (PRUnderground) July 18th, 2018

Wolterman Law Office has a passion for serving their community, a passion they have been seeking in the winner of their very own Ohio Hope for the Future Scholarship.

Wolterman Law Office created this scholarship to reward an Ohio student who demonstrates a strong passion for leadership and community service.

Today, Wolterman Law Office is excited to announce the winner of the first Wolterman Law Office Hope for the Future Scholarship: Zach Banks!

Zach’s enthusiasm for both serving and leading his community was instantly recognizable upon reading his essay. He beautifully captured his passion for his city of Middletown as he creatively explained how important the community is to him. His words are an inspiration to us all to remember not only how pivotal of a role we each play in our communities, but also that we must work together to ignite the change we want to see.

“Communities are made stronger not by fortifying the strengths they already have, but by tapping into the strengths and abilities of each individual in an effort to make a stronger collective… In order to be effective in bridging social barriers and creating a more inclusive environment, the powerless must be empowered, and the voiceless must be given a voice.”

Zach’s efforts in his community are truly commendable and Wolterman Law Office is honored to assist such an inspirational young man in his pursuit of higher education. Here are a few words Zach had to say upon receiving this scholarship:

“I am extremely grateful that Wolterman Law Office is making this investment in me. The value this scholarship has placed on service to our communities is inspiring, and I am thankful that you all have recognized my years of service… Wolterman Law Office’s contribution will make will make my college experience more affordable and I hope it opens doors for me to embark on engaging educational experiences such as studying abroad at one of NYU’s 14 global academic centers… Again, I would like to thank you for your recognition and tuition assistance, it truly means the world to me.”

The entire team at Wolterman Law Office wishes Zach success as he continues to pursue his dreams studying Political Science at New York University and as he helps communities thrive along the way.

About Wolterman Law Office, LPA

Wolterman Law Office’s attorneys are dedicated to general practice law, including business, tax, probate, estate planning, real estate and select personal injury cases throughout the state of Ohio. For more information, visit www.woltermanlaw.com or call 513-488-1135.