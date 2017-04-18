WolfPack™ Systems, Inc. is selected to exhibit at Collision 2017 Conference

WolfPack™ Systems, Inc., Connected Vehicle company for motorcycle riders, is proud to announce its participation at Collision 2017 Conference

Rockville, MD (PRUnderground) April 18th, 2017

WolfPack™ Systems, Inc., Connected Vehicle company for motorcycle riders (www.wolfpack.run), is proud to announce its participation at Collision, a national summit that presents speakers from the world’s most innovative technology startups such as YouTube and Facebook.

Conference will be held at the New Orleans Memorial Convention Center, May 2-4, 2017.

Collision is one of America’s fastest growing tech conferences. Over a three-day program of networking, learning and storytelling, the world’s most cutting-edge startups, the most experienced investors and the most exciting speakers will mingle and connect in New Orleans.

Being selected for ALPHA, WolfPack™ is joining the world’s most promising and exciting startups as they take their place at Collision alongside the most influential tech founders and CEOs of the 21st century.

“We are very proud at being selected to participate in the Alpha program, Collision 2017, we are looking forward to meeting major players in the Start-up echo system”, said Jonathan Chashper, CEO and Founder of WolfPack, “Wolfpack reinvents group motorcycle riding experience, by bringing the Connected Vehicle technology to motorcycle riders, providing integrated navigation, radar, and communication via a rider’s mobile phone”.

About WolfPack™ Systems Inc.

WolfPack was born out of a desire to improve the group motorcycle experience. In WolfPack’s initial market research, nearly 70% of polled motorcycle riders in the US either participate in group rides or would like to. Yet the experience presents challenges. Between noise, distance between riders, road hazards, and the need to stay focused, riding a motorcycle makes one-to-one communication challenging and one-to-many communication close to impossible. Riders often resort to hand gestures or even passing other motorists in order to yell instructions. When riding in a group, riders often get disconnected, lost, or just separated, potentially resulting in reckless driving as they try to reconnect with the group.

WolfPack offers a suite of features to improve group motorcycle riding. Users get access to turn-by-turn navigation, a radar showing where other riders are on the ride, group communications, and more. WolfPack offers a premium subscription that adds in useful tools such as ride planning with waypoints and pre-ride chat.

To learn more about WolfPack basic and premium editions, please click on the following link: https://youtu.be/USqQCAPJ8Nw

About Collision

Collision is “America’s fastest growing tech conference” created by the team behind Web Summit. In two years, Collision has grown to almost 20,000 attendees from more than 100 countries. Attendees include CEOs of both the world’s fastest growing startups and the world’s largest companies, alongside leading investors and media.

Collision 2017 will welcome thousands of attendees to New Orleans, in between the two weekends of Jazz Fest™.

PR Contact:

Nina Gabriadze, ngabriadze@wolfpack.run

