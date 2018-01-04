WolfPack™ Systems, Inc. is selected to exhibit at CES 2018

WolfPack™ Systems Inc., Connected Vehicle company for motorcycle riders (www.wolfpack.run), is proud to announce its participation at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

Rockville, MD (PRUnderground) January 4th, 2018

WolfPack™ Systems Inc., Connected Vehicle company for motorcycle riders (www.wolfpack.run), is proud to announce its participation at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. This will be the company’s first year at the world’s largest consumer technology show.

CES 2018 is the global stage for innovation and will span more than 2.6 million net square feet of exhibit space and feature more than 3,900 exhibiting companies unveiling technologies, products and services that touch every industry, including the content industry.

“We are very excited to be selected to join the world’s most promising startups and entrepreneurs at CES”, said Jonathan Chashper, Founder and CEO of Wolfpack, “Huge part of the conference focuses on connected vehicles. We can’t wait to see what’s out there and show the world our product”.

WolfPack™ reinvents group motorcycle riding experience, by bringing the Connected Vehicle technology to motorcycle riders, providing integrated navigation, radar, and communication, all through an iOS or Android App. Company has launched less than a year ago and now has over 20 thousand users worldwide including countries such as US, UK, Australia, South Africa, Israel, New Zealand, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

CES 2018 will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Jan 9-12, 2018.

WolfPack™ can be found at Booth #52623, Sands Expo, Eureka Park, Hall G.

About WolfPack™ Systems Inc.

WolfPack was born out of a desire to improve the group motorcycle experience. In WolfPack’s initial market research, nearly 70% of polled motorcycle riders in the US either participate in group rides or would like to. Yet the experience presents challenges. Between noise, distance between riders, road hazards, and the need to stay focused, riding a motorcycle makes one-to-one communication challenging and one-to-many communication close to impossible. Riders often resort to hand gestures or even passing other motorists in order to yell instructions. When riding in a group, riders often get disconnected, lost, or just separated, potentially resulting in frustration, stress and often, reckless driving as they try to reconnect with the group.

WolfPack offers a suite of features to improve group motorcycle riding. Users get access to turn-by-turn navigation, a radar showing where other riders are on the ride, group communications, and more. WolfPack offers a premium subscription that adds in useful tools such as ride planning with waypoints and pre-ride chat.

To learn more about WolfPack basic and premium editions, please click on the following link: https://youtu.be/USqQCAPJ8Nw

Media Contact:

Nina Gabriadze

(917)946-5819

ngabriadze@wolfpack.run

