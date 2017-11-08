WolfPack™ Systems, Inc. becomes EagleRider’s affiliate, adding motorcycle rental option to its App

WolfPack™ Systems Inc., (www.wolfpack.run), is proud to announce its integration with EagleRider, the world’s largest motorcycle rental and tour company.

Rockville, MD (PRUnderground) November 8th, 2017

WolfPack™ Systems Inc., Connected Vehicle company for motorcycle riders (www.wolfpack.run), is proud to announce its integration with EagleRider, the world’s largest motorcycle rental and tour company, making it possible for Wolfpack users to rent a motorcycle through the WolfPack App, as of last week.

“We are so thrilled to be able to give our riders an opportunity to rent a bike almost anywhere with our friends at EagleRider. At Wolfpack, we believe that we are redefining the way people ride and this new capability will play a huge role in our plans”, said Jonathan Chashper, CEO and Founder of Wolfpack.

Company has launched its iOS and Android versions one year ago and is closing on 20 thousand users in United States and all over the world including countries such as Australia, South Africa, Israel, New Zealand and Brazil.

Pioneering the motorcycle industry, EagleRider has locations all over the US and 11 other countries making it possible to rent a motorcycle all over the country, making motorcycles more accessible than ever.

“This opportunity to partner with Wolfpack was a perfect fit for us,” said Chris McIntyre, Co-Founder and CEO of EagleRider. “While we have a mobile-friendly website, this is an important first step into the app space and we’re confident it will help us connect with our existing fans and new consumers.”

About WolfPack™ Systems Inc.

WolfPack was born out of a desire to improve the group motorcycle experience. In WolfPack’s initial market research, nearly 70% of polled motorcycle riders in the US either participate in group rides or would like to. Yet the experience presents challenges. Between noise, distance between riders, road hazards, and the need to stay focused, riding a motorcycle makes one-to-one communication challenging and one-to-many communication close to impossible. Riders often resort to hand gestures or even passing other motorists in order to yell instructions. When riding in a group, riders often get disconnected, lost, or just separated, potentially resulting in frustration, stress and often, reckless driving as they try to reconnect with the group.

WolfPack offers a suite of features to improve group motorcycle riding. Users get access to turn-by-turn navigation, a radar showing where other riders are on the ride, group communications, and more. WolfPack offers a premium subscription that adds in useful tools such as ride planning with waypoints and pre-ride chat.

To learn more about WolfPack basic and premium editions, please click on the following link: https://youtu.be/USqQCAPJ8Nw

About EagleRider

Pioneering the motorcycle rental concept in 1992, EagleRider has since grown to become a motorcycle experience industry leader, fulfilling dreams of thousands of motorcyclists worldwide. EagleRider’s vast network of locations allows the company to offer a variety of motorcycle travel options and a Club EagleRider membership program – the first of its kind in the motorcycle industry. With EagleRider, motorcyclists have the option to select from a fleet of Harley-Davidson®, Indian Motorcycle®, Honda®, Triumph®, BMW® motorcycles and Polaris® Slingshot. EagleRider has grown from four bikes in a home garage to a global company with thousands of motorcycles for rent, hundreds of tour options (guided, self-drive or custom), motorcycle sales and servicing and exclusive apparel lines. For more information, visit www.eaglerider.com or follow EagleRider on social media: www.facebook.com/EagleRider, www.instagram.com/ClubEagleRider, www.twitter.com/EagleRider

