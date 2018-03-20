WolfPack Systems, Inc. announces Crowd-Funding opportunity through the innovative Republic platform. WolfPack is excited to share this opportunity and invites anyone that shares the interest and passion to invest using this link: www.republic.co/wolfpack.

Washington, DC. (PRUnderground) March 20th, 2018

WolfPack is excited to share this opportunity and invites anyone that shares the interest and passion to invest using this link: www.republic.co/wolfpack.

WolfPack (www.wolfpack.run) is a connected vehicle technology company, focusing on motorcycle riders. The WolfPack app provides group navigation, route planning and communication. WolfPack specifically addresses safety, reduction of stress and an enhanced travel experience.

WolfPack allows users to invite fellow riders to join a pack and plan out a group ride at a specified time and date. Once your pack is ready to ride, WolfPack provides an on-ride navigation interface with turn-by-turn directions with a radar showing the position of the riders in your pack, relative to you. WolfPack also has the ability to send quick communications to your pack, with just three taps of your finger, without taking your eyes of the road and without texting.

With the seed round, WolfPack plans to increase their marketing outreach and enrich the features offered for motorcyclists on group rides.

WolfPack on Republic.co:

The crowd funding concept is not new, yet until recently “crowd funding” was centered around buying a product or donating money. Thanks to new regulation and laws, people can now be an angel investor in startups without having to be an “accredited investor.” With this new type of Crowd-Investing, investors receive a financial stake in the company in the form of a security, called “Crowd Safe.”

“It’s exciting because as one of the first companies using this type of funding, WolfPack is blazing a trail while continuing to solve group riding challenges with our app,” said Jonathan Chashper, Founder and CEO of WolfPack. “Crowd-Investing allows us to get access to capital quickly but it also allows investors who don’t have huge amounts of money to actually become part of innovation and startups with as much investment as they can afford.”

On the Republic investment page you can actually see how many people have invested so far and how far along the company is in its fundraising. “Investments are ultimately about passion. We know we are not alone in our passion for motorcycles and group travel. We think it is a win-win to share this investment opportunity with this wider community,” said Chashper.

WolfPack currently has more than 22,000 users in 115 countries. Investments in WolfPack can be made for as little as $100. This opportunity closes early June, 2018. Specific investment information can be found on the Republic Website at https://republic.co/wolfpack.

About Wolfpack App