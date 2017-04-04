WolfPack™ partners with Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys

WolfPack (www.WolfPack.run) announces its partnership with Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys.

Rockville, MD (PRUnderground) April 4th, 2017

WolfPack, an innovative system that supports group motorcycle rides, has partnered with Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys to provide their volunteer-based roadside assistance program (BAM) to WolfPack’s users.

WolfPack solves the set of challenges riders experience when riding together: avoiding getting separated from the group, navigating together, and organizing and sharing routes before the ride.

The new partnership with Russ Brown allows WolfPack users riding in the United States to access free emergency roadside assistance from within the WolfPack app. The BAM program is a unique volunteer program of riders helping riders which is fully funded by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys. Riders experiencing a roadside emergency can call 1-800-4BIKERS and the Russ Brown team will search their volunteer network to send someone out to help. Russ Brown motorcycle accident attorneys are also ready with free legal advice in the event of a motorcycle accident, 24/7.

“We’re thrilled to connect WolfPack users with the great program that Russ Brown has put together,” said WolfPack founder and CEO Jonathan Chashper. “This is truly a win-win: not only does this help our users to ride safer, it supports Russ Brown’s efforts to make the road safer in general for the entire motorcycle community. With BAM, we’re all in this together.”

“We are excited to support Wolfpack’s request to add a BAM button to their truly innovative App. Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys is dedicated to improving motorcycle safety in the community, and Wolfpack’s App design provides the potential to help group rides become safer, and more organized,” says Shawn Mahoney, Director, Marketing & Business Development at Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys.

Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys give back to the riding community by proudly sponsoring some of the largest motorcycle events and rallies across the country as well as most local motorcycle clubs and organizations.

About WolfPack

WolfPack was born out of a desire to improve the group motorcycle experience. In WolfPack’s initial market outreach, nearly 70% of polled motorcycle riders in the US either participate in group rides or would like to. Yet the experience presents challenges. Between noise, distance between riders, road hazards, and the need to stay focused, riding a motorcycle makes one-to-one communication challenging and one-to-many communication close to impossible. Riders often resort to hand gestures or even passing other motorists in order to yell instructions. When riding in a group, riders often get disconnected, lost, or just separated, potentially resulting in reckless driving as they try to reconnect with the group.

WolfPack offers a suite of features to improve group motorcycle riding. Users get access to turn-by-turn navigation, a radar showing where other riders are on the ride, group communications, and more. WolfPack offers a premium subscription that adds in useful tools such as ride planning with waypoints and pre-ride chat.

To learn more about WolfPack basic and premium editions, please click on the following links:

https://youtu.be/USqQCAPJ8Nw (basic) and

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZKH_qT4hBo&feature=youtu.be&rel=0 (premium).

About Russ Brown

Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys is based in California with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco and a nationwide network of about 400 experienced, hand-picked attorneys covering every state. The Original Attorneys Who Ride actively participate in all the major motorcycle events across the country including Daytona Bike Week, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and Rolling Thunder at the U.S. Pentagon, at which we are the Official Attorney Sponsors. We also offer B.A.M. our free nationwide roadside assistance program. B.A.M. currently has approximately 2 million members, all riders helping other riders. Russ Brown is a 2013 Sturgis Hall of Fame inductee, the founder and sponsor of B.A.M., and one of the founders of the Motorcycle Riders Lobbying Organization A.B.A.T.E. Our entire practice is dedicated to motorcyclists.

Media Contact:

Evan Haines

Product Manager, WolfPack

ehaines@wolfpack.run

