WolfPack at the Progressive International Motorcycle Show in Washington, DC

WolfPack (www.WolfPack.run) will be in attendance at this year’s Washington, DC Progressive International Motorcycle Show (IMS) held from January 6th to 8th at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The IMS is the world’s largest consumer motorcycle show tour. The 2016-2017 season is the tour’s 36th year.

“We are excited that the IMS is again coming to our home area, and we are looking forward to connecting with even more of our fellow motorcycle enthusiasts,” says Jonathan Chashper, CEO and Founder at WolfPack. “We had a tremendous success at the IMS Show in NYC with great input from fellow riders and are now looking for a similar experience with the DC market.”

“Our participation in a previous stop on the IMS tour already helped us validate what we’re doing and generate new ideas on how to make WolfPack the best way to ride in a group,” adds Evan Haines, WolfPack’s Product Manager. “This is definitely our target audience.”

The IMS show in New York City was a great success for WolfPack team. The app received great feedback from new and potential customers and grew its user base significantly.

About WolfPack

WolfPack was born out of a desire to improve the group motorcycle experience. In WolfPack’s initial market outreach, nearly 70% of polled motorcycle riders in the US either participate in group rides or would like to. Yet the experience presents challenges. Between noise, distance between riders, road hazards, and the need to stay focused, riding a motorcycle makes one-to-one communication challenging and one-to-many communication close to impossible. Riders often resort to hand gestures or even passing other motorists in order to yell instructions. When riding in a group, riders often get disconnected, lost, or just separated, potentially resulting in reckless driving as they try to reconnect with the group.

WolfPack offers a suite of features to improve group motorcycle riding. Users get access to turn-by-turn navigation, a radar showing where other riders are on the ride, group communications, and more. WolfPack offers a premium subscription that adds in useful tools such as ride planning with waypoints and pre-ride chat.

