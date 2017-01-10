With Google’s Mobile Update in the near, Imperial Pest Prevention of Daytona is more user friendly

We have all heard about it, the Google updates that seek and destroy (or so we are made out to believe) the SERPS (the listing of results that are returned by the search engine in response to a keyword query) and knock on the door of all the hard-working webmasters and business owners who attempt to constantly stay above the competition providing countless hours of SEO (search engine optimization) to company websites for that number one spot. Except this time…. It is not the normal desktop interface…It is MOBILE!!

It appears that 2016 was a fantastic year for mobile searches, as the progression of handheld devices sweeps the nation, it appears that this past year the search engines received more searches from those devices than those older wonderful bulky home PC’s and laptops. Are you surprised? I am not.

With various past Google updates and Algorithm changes focused on the web presence of websites from PC’s and Laptops, it appears it is now time for the big giant and number one search engine (GOOGLE) to be sure those business owners are fine-tuning to the ever-changing industry and making sure the websites of these businesses are user friendly on mobile devices.

With that being said, it appears that Imperial Pest Prevention of Daytona Beach, Fl. has once again, revamped their website for not only superior desktop performance but mobile as well. Company owner Jonathan Stoddard has put forth the efforts to integrate a social media bar, customer live chat interfaces, online pest inspection library, frequent blogs and online bookings. Imperial Pest Prevention has always been a number one local contender in the pest control industry, however, they appear to be the pioneer in the pest industry web presence while not being afraid to try new things and shake up the norm. Jonathan Stoddard also encouraged all readers to click the link of Imperial Pest Prevention on your mobile device, tablet, home PC, or laptop and experience for yourself one of the most user-friendly platforms available.

