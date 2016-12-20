Wishing U Well is on Track for Record Growth, Expands Inventory

Wishing U Well, an online company that offers the organic sports nutritional supplements and natural products, has been riding the wave of increasing consumer demand for healthy lifestyle products. With consumers able to better educate themselves with the convenience of the internet, Wishing U Well has had to expand inventory to accommodate consumers seeking organic health and beauty product alternatives.

Wishing U Well believes that being healthy opens up opportunities for people to live a more fulfilling life. In addition to being on track to exceed year-over-year growth, Wishing U Well’s more than 15,000 organic Facebook followers is proof of the company’s growing popularity.

“This is why we are very selective about the products we offer. By focusing on consumer benefits, we can assure our customers that our new products align with the mission of our company. We believe in providing our customers with high quality, alternative products like natural moisturizers, organic face cleansers, healthy edibles, and other products to compliment a healthy lifestyle,” says Tyler Patzel, Founder of Wishing U Well.

To accommodate the company’s rapid growth, Wishing U Well has been expanding inventory and introducing new brands and partnerships to satisfy consumer demand.

Library of Flowers offers a variety of products including hand creme, fragrances, and more.

Twinlab is an American company that manufactures sports and fitness nutritional products, diet and energy supplements, prenatal vitamins, daily nutritional supplements, herbal tea products, and more.

Emergen-C is an effervescent, powdered drink mix vitamin supplement manufactured by Alacer Corp. that contains, depending on the variety, 16 times the vitamin C, 4 times the vitamin B12, and 5 times the vitamin B6 of cold remedy.

WishGarden Herbal Remedies is an independent, woman-owned, family-run, community-conscious business devoted to helping people achieve health and balance through the use of natural medicinal botanicals, oils, salves, and teas.

Youtheory bridges the gap between the best that nature and science have to offer with products like collagen powder, weight management supplement, turmeric antioxidants, and more.

Weleda manufacturers quality facial care, body care, baby care, and other products made of natural and organic ingredients.

Health should be the top priority of any person, regardless of age or socio-economic status. Recovery is a hard and slow process once a person gets sick. Proactive health is the reason behind Wishing U Well’s mission of spreading health and wellness.

Wishing U Well attributes its unprecedented growth to their successful marketing strategies. Patzel also emphasized that the company plans to continue its outward growth for 2017. They will continue to carry respected brands as well as expand into more niche products like organic probiotics. To learn more about Wishing U Well, visit facebook.com/Wishing4Wellness today or call 1-877-887-1319.

About Wishing U Well

Wishing U Well is a leader in natural multivitamins and organic sports nutrition supplements. The company was founded with one goal in mind, to research and offer the best natural and organic products that make people healthy. For nutritional supplements done right, choose Wishing U Well.