Winter Music Conference 2018: Stay at Beacon South Beach Hotel

Winter Music Conference 2018 features a mix of events and parties that celebrate great music and people…..rooms available at the Beacon South Beach Hotel

Miami Beach, Florida, USA (PRUnderground) March 16th, 2018

Winter Music Conference 2018

Electronic music fans all over the country are getting excited about this year’s Winter Music Conference. Held in Miami Beach, the Winter Music Conference 2018 will feature a mix of events and parties that celebrate great music and people. Now is an ideal time to book your Ocean Drive hotel stay for great savings for Miami Music Week. We have rooms available at the Beacon Hotel South Beach and would love to welcome you to Miami!

Keep reading to see why the Beacon Hotel is THE place to stay for the upcoming conference:

Be Near all the Best Events

The WMC 2018 is all about celebrating the best in electronic music. With so many great events to choose from, along with access to a big live music selection, you’ll want to have accommodations nearby. The Beacon Hotel is in the heart of South Beach Miami and is close to all the action. Our ocean-front hotel is also only moments away from many great bars, eateries and nightlife. This makes your conference experience stress-free.

Get More Value for Your Money

We understand that when you go to an event or head out on a trip, you want to stretch your money as much as possible. Because of this, we love giving all our guests extra perks for no additional fee. You’ll enjoy our daily free breakfast, free beach towels and chairs, and free premium Wi-Fi. These are just some of the extra amenities included at our South Beach hotel.

Take in Beachside Views

Additionally, many Miami visitors love our boutique hotel because of the easy beach access. Staying at the Beacon Hotel puts you right across from the beach; you couldn’t get any closer than that! We even have art deco hotel rooms with beach views, too—so you don’t even have to leave your room. If you’ve been dreaming of a beachside getaway, this is it! Due to all these fantastic reasons, Winter Music Conference attendees are readily booking a stay with us. Still planning for the Winter Music Conference? Tickets and passes are available for purchase. Parking and transportation are easy, too. Ready to book the perfect Miami Beach hotel for your Winter Music Conference 2018 experience? Book direct with us to save even more.

About Beacon Hotel

