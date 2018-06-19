Winsche Studios Announces Innovative Gaming Experience In smashET

Innovating Game design Studio to Launch with a worldwide Kickstarter campaign

London, United Kingdom (PRUnderground) June 19th, 2018

Winsche Studios proudly announces the next great gaming experience, under the title of smashET. Unlike any other video game, smashET is uniquely designed to provide hours of engagement and stimulation. Winsche Studios simultaneously is launching a Kickstarter campaign on 02/07/2018, utilizing crowdsourcing to help bring smashET to the world.

smashET developers realised that the video gaming needs to evolve. Video games today are perceived as brain cells killers and time-wasting activity. Several case studies show that game playing can turn teenager to violence and alienation. With more and more access to digital device o the go, games can be played everywhere, at any time and by anyone. People often play games while commuting, to have a sense of achievement, to unwind. Some video games can have to opposite effect though. Research shows that video games can cause depression and anxiety as well as low self-esteem. With this in mind, Winsche Studios embarked on a journey to redefine gaming experience.

Based on innovative engineering and design concept, smashET successfully addresses the problems faced by today’s game players, enjoyment, mood improvement and sense of achievement. Unmatched mix by most other games on the market. The first intelligent gaming experience in smashET boats a number of breakthrough features:

Remastered Classic – the game inspiration was Apple founders, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak’s first game made, Breakout. Together with Breakout mechanics, the characters designs are influenced by the Angry Birds

– the game inspiration was Apple founders, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak’s first game made, Breakout. Together with Breakout mechanics, the characters designs are influenced by the Angry Birds Skills Learning AI – state-of-the-art, deep seeded game brain called “ODY” will be responsible to learn your game playing skills and adapt the game play to match the skills enabling over 500 different scenarios

– state-of-the-art, deep seeded game brain called “ODY” will be responsible to learn your game playing skills and adapt the game play to match the skills enabling over 500 different scenarios Scalability – due to the game nature and its flow, smashET will be available on mobile, Xbox, PC as well as Trump Cards that will enable community to share their passion in real world

– due to the game nature and its flow, smashET will be available on mobile, Xbox, PC as well as Trump Cards that will enable community to share their passion in real world Monaural Beats – 5 times more effective than binaural beats, creating single wave beat that stimulates brain. Players will be able to choose what mood they wat to set themselves in from ready to bed to positivity

smashET is 2D game featuring Extra-Terrestrial’s invasion of the earth and monsters, who are the only ones able to help humanity defend the earth. Humans and 5 monsters must work together to destroy the ET’s ships. The monsters jump of a trampoline to hit different formations of alien ships to protect and save 100 landmarks. smashET has many power-ups for the players to collect as well as some surprising power-busters, if collected which will make the level more difficult.

Winsche Studios Principal Director, Adam Winsche said, “Kickstarter is the ideal platform to launch our first game smashET. This is new, innovative product, new company and new way to bring it to the community. By supporting smashET on Kickstarter, people can be a part of step change in game industry and directly affect the outcome of this launch”

About Winsche Studios

Winsche Studios is the UK-based, small game development studio delivering new experience to the gaming community. The studio is focused on creating the new standards in game design, both from visual and psychological aspects. Many people are affected in our fast paced lives and designers at Winsche want to help ease that feeling by building experiences that will help its users relax and comfort their mind. “Experience for the people”

To learn more about Winsche Studios, please visit their website.

