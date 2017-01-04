Winnipeg-based Executive SEO Inc. Announces Partnership with Kreativ Inc.

Winnipeg-based SEO firm Executive SEO Inc. has partnered with local brand and marketing firm Kreativ Inc. to take digital growth services to a new level. Today they have unveiled their new corporate identity as Gustin Quon. With a wide array of capabilities, new logo, tagline, and website to support its evolution, the company is poised to take on markets as a full-service agency like no other.

The rebrand reflects Gustin Quon’s commitment to provide agile marketing services for businesses. The new tagline “Ahead of the curve” illustrates Gustin Quon’s ability to not only be adaptive, but change market behaviours through its utilization of advancements in data science.

The new website (gustinquon.com) which also launches on the same day will seek to increase Gustin Quon’s online presence and help to communicate with current as well as prospective clients.

With the partnership, Gustin Quon has acquired Creative Director, Shannon Vanderlinde. Through curated digital data, her team is able to design unique and compelling solutions that put brands to work quickly and effectively, with immediate feedback and results.

Ownership of the agency remains between the two founders Kyle Gustin and David Quon, and is shared with Vanderlinde. The agency is anticipating continued high growth in both revenue and brand recognition in the North American region.

Commenting on the Gustin Quon brand, President Kyle Gustin said:

“We’re living in a face-paced world and in our industry things evolve even faster. It’s important that we retain our established values, but by blending data science with brand development, we can truly stay ahead of the curve, and do the same for our clients. This rebrand will also allow us to take on a larger clientele while offering a broader and more comprehensive range of services. Our vision of agile marketing will be stronger than ever, and I’m extremely proud to be unveiling it to the world.”

To date, the agency has demonstrated high-ROI services to a variety of sectors globally – including legal, agriculture, startup, automotive, government, industry, trades, and more.

For more information visit https://gustinquon.com.

About Gustin Quon

Gustin Quon is a full-service agency that provides agile marketing services for businesses.