Winner! 2017 Los Angeles Book Festival – BIG & Fabulous

The timing could not be better for Randi M Sherman's latest humor novel – BIG & Fabulous, The Life And Times of Brenda Cankles.

(PRUnderground) March 22nd, 2017

The reviews for BIG & Fabulous, The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles are incredible. Brenda Cankles is big, bold and confident. She’s body positive and positively fabulous. She is being hailed as a hero for the Plus Size woman. Brenda is imperfect but improving and more importantly she is unfazed by society’s labels as she is determined to realize her destiny.

Big & Fabulous, The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles by Randi M Sherman is not only a fun read – it also carries an important message for the Plus Size woman. That is: Make no excuses or apologies and take a back seat to no one. Watch out world because I am fabulous just as I am.

BIG and Fabulous was featured at the London Book Fair earlier this month and will be at the Book Expo in New York City in May. The spring edition of FabUplus magazine has a full page feature about BIG & Fabulous – and book reviews are great. The award season has just begun and BIG & Fabulous has already been named “Winner” in the Los Angeles Book Festival.

BIG & Fabulous is Sherman’s fifth and latest novel. The Lobby, (2015) has won 17 awards for humor and general fiction.

Available internationally from all of your favorite online book sources including Amazon B&N.com, iTunes and many, many more.

Rights and options for all of Sherman’s books are available.

For more information about Sherman and her books go to www.RANDIMSHERMANBOOKS.COM. or contact info@randimshermanbooks.com

About Randi M Sherman Books