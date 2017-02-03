Wines of Chile Announces National Partnership with Match.com and Total Wine & More

It’s winter once again: those dark months between the December holidays and the start of spring when singles search for the perfect match with whom to spend the long, cold months. This year as the temperature drops, Wines of Chile is turning up the heat with the national roll-out of a partnership with Match.com and Total Wine & More. Following the success of a pilot program in 2016, this program kicks off nationwide, pairing wine tasting with speed dating over an exhilarating series of 13 dates in seven cities in February. It’s a time to explore new flavors and personalities. It’s a meeting of minds over glasses of wine.

Hosted at Total Wine & More stores, attendees enjoy an introduction to Chilean wine and sample nine premium wines that showcase the vast diversity of Chile’s terroirs, paired with artisanal cheese and charcuterie. Each tasting is followed by interactive speed dating in small groups at dedicated wine stations. Guests spend time afterward chatting with those who caught their eyes, revisiting wines they loved, and browsing the aisles for new wine finds. Where applicable, exclusive discounts on purchases will be available.

“Our new tagline, ‘Love Wine, Love Chile!’ inspired the idea,” said Marybeth Bentwood, Executive Director of Wines of Chile USA. “We thought speed-dating would be a perfect environment for wine lovers to discover new, premium Chilean wines. While we hope attendees find the love of their lives at our events, we’re confident they’ll find wines they love while meeting exciting, new people.”

Love Wine, Love Chile!

Find that special someone this season, and leave playing the field

to finding delicious new wines from Chile’s huge array of varieties.

Events are currently scheduled as follows:

2/4/2017 Cedarpark, TX (Austin)

2/4/2017 Pinecrest, FL (Miami)

2/4/2017 Freemont, CA (San Jose)

2/4/2017 Pleasant Hill, CA (San Francisco Bay Area)

2/10/2017 Huntington, CA (Los Angeles)

2/11/2017 Landmark, Alexandria, VA (Washington DC)

2/11/2017 Houston, TX (Houston)

2/11/2017 Thousand Oaks, CA (Los Angeles)

2/11/2017 Atlanta, Georgia

2/12/2017 Elkgrove, CA (Sacramento)

2/11/2017 Burnsville, MN (Minneapolis-St. Paul)

2/12/2017 Natick, MA (Boston)

3/11/2017 Chantilly, VA (Washington DC)

All participants must be 21+ to attend. Ticket price is $35 per person. To register to attend, please visit Match.com/events.

About Wines of Chile

Wines of Chile is an organization committed to promoting the quality and image of Chilean wine throughout the world. It has offices in Santiago, London and New York, as well as representatives in Canada, Ireland and Denmark. Wines of Chile also works closely with ProChile to develop and offer promotional and educational programs in Asia, Latin America and Europe. Wines of Chile’s 86 member wineries belong to Vinos de Chile and represent 88 percent of Chile’s bottled wine exports.

About Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More is the nation’s largest independently owned retailer of fine wine, beer and spirits. Based in Bethesda, Maryland, the company has grown from its first, small store in Delaware opened in 1991 to a company with 148 superstores in 20 states at the end of 2016. The company’s unmatched selection of products, combined with low everyday prices and expertly trained wine associates, brings a unique shopping experience to the customer. Total Wine & More has the distinction of being a four-time National Retailer of the Year – recognized by Beverage Dynamics in 2008, Market Watch in 2006 and Wine Enthusiast in 2004 and 2014. Total Wine & More is the only retailer in the country to have twice been named Wine Enthusiast’s retailer of the year. More information on Total Wine & More including its community outreach efforts, product offerings, stores locations and hours of operations are available at www.totalwine.com.

