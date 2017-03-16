WindStax Eyes Emerging Markets in Africa for Distributed Energy

WindStax announced a distribution agreement with BJM International to provide financial services and distribution of their alternative energy systems in Africa.

(PRUnderground) March 16th, 2017

WindStax Wind Power Systems will expand its footprint to emerging markets in Africa through a distribution agreement with BJM International. With offices in New York and Casablanca, BJM is uniquely positioned to add WindStax wind and hybrid energy products to its portfolio of alternative energy interests. WindStax manufacturers the largest vertical axis turbines in the US and is a pioneer of microgrids combining wind, solar, and traditional energy generation to smooth cycles of supply and demand. BJM has extensive experience with commercial and development banks and export credit agencies globally.

Wind energy development is soaring in Africa. However, soaring growth has met constraints with the utility grid. Countries on the continent have shown some progress in adopting alternative energy due to similar infrastructure issues of legacy distribution. WindStax’s microgrids help overcome these hurdles by generating and storing energy close to the point of consumption. “This model of distributed generation is new to the US but a necessity in developing countries. Imagine the benefit to a remote hospital or fueling station generating its own power without relying on diesel generators to operate”, says Bruno Mejean, founder and managing partner of BJM International.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to make an important positive impact in these countries where clean and reliable energy has a direct impact on quality of life.” says Ron Gdovic, CEO of WindStax. BJM will provide project development, financing, export assistance, and distribution services, relying on local contractors for installation and service of the systems. WindStax will provide design, products, and technical support in the arrangement.

About WindStax – WindStax offers an affordable, functional, and exciting green energy alternative to fossil fuels. WindStax manufactures the largest vertical wind turbines in the US and is a pioneer in microgrids. Their systems make wind energy feasible in overlooked markets. WindStax’ systems are unobtrusive and generate and store power to replace generators, leaving utility power as a back up with ZeroFirst® technology. (http://windstax.com)

About BJM International – BJM International, Inc. provides project finance and export finance advisory services in the energy and infrastructure sectors in emerging markets, where its extensive experience is most relevant. (http:// www.bjminternational.com)

About WindStax Wind Power Systems

WindStax® Wind Power Systems is a full-service wind energy company. We design and manufacture our own unique brand of large vertical axis turbines and microgrid power systems for primary and supplemental power requirements. WindStax® incorporates many industry firsts – including ZeroFirst™, a high-performance and reliable green energy system that is easy to own and operate.