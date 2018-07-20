William E. Schuiling, owner of Brown Automotive Group, has been committed to supporting the local government and community for the past 40 years.

Washington, D.C. (PRUnderground) July 20th, 2018

Most recently, in 2015, William Schuiling and wife Karen Schuiling, were invited to attend a dinner with President Barack Obama for his community support. Barack Obama served as the 44th President of the United States from January 20, 2009 – January 20, 2017.

William E. Schuiling has always been a huge supporter of our military. George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States serving from 1989 to 1993, thanked William Schuiling in a letter for his heartfelt salute to our troops.

William Schuiling was a supporter of President Ronald Reagan, originally an American actor and politician. Reagan became the 40th President of the United States serving from 1981 to 1989. President Reagan was a true Patriot and was known as the “Great Communicator”. He was capable of charming millions with his demeanor. Like Ronald Reagan, William E. Schuiling is congenitally optimistic, leaving those he talks to with a sense of hope and empowerment.

Mr. Schuiling also supported President Gerald R. Ford who took the oath of office on August 9, 1974 as the 38th President. President Ford will be remembered for his fundamental decency and his optimism about what people can accomplish in the pursuit of ambitious goals. William Schuiling shares this philosophy by promoting employees to top level executive positions from within the organization. In turn, he creates a family atmosphere where employees can see true career paths.

William E. Schuiling continues to support the local government and politicians in an effort to enrich and strengthen our communities.

About Brown Automotive Group

Browns Car Stores is proud to serve Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, motorists since 1972. We are the largest privately owned automotive company in the Mid-Atlantic region, with a number of dealerships throughout Virginia, including Richmond and Charlottesville. We also have several Maryland locations, including Glen Burnie and Baltimore.