Willence Launches Fun PreciShock Bug Zapper on Amazon to Create Non-Toxic Insect-Free Zones

New York, NY (PRUnderground) January 15th, 2018

With technology designed to sidestep the toxicity of bug sprays, Willence Enterprise announces a product relaunch. Now on Amazon at a discount, the PreciShock Bug Zapper is a 3,000- volt handheld zapping racket that offs small and large bugs with a swat. Yes, that’s right, large bugs take a lethal hit too. In the shape of a tennis racquet, the high-powered handheld bug zapper is a fun, decisive, on-point strategy. Multi-tasking at its best, users can practice their swing and win the battle against bugs and wasps at the same time. With a bug killer bonus, they can also forever shelve bug sprays that are reported to cause brain cell damage.

Willy L., Owner of Willence Enterprise, said of the electric fly swatter and its relaunch, “It’s no secret that bug spray additives like DEET and Saltidin can cause damage to your health. There’s just no need for that. The PreciShock Bug Zapper is easy to handle and to operate. And it’s much safer than inhaling the chemicals that are regularly used to kill bugs.”

To that end, Janette L. Moffett, a fan of the electric zapper that kills any size bug, “We were unable to sit on our front porch due to an abundance of bugs. Bug sprays not only didn’t work, but they also left a lot of chemical smells. But, we were able to get rid of the problem with the bug zapper. No more bugs! Finally, we can enjoy our time outdoors. The Bug Zapper works!!”

So how does it work exactly? With ElectroSWAT™ Metal Rods Close-Contact technology bugs are killed on contact either indoors or outdoors. Just press and hold the on button to activate the bug zapper and release the button to deactivate. Moreover, the body of the racket is reinforced with TITANPLAST™. Typically this material is used to line the inside of tanks and is included in the product’s lifetime replacement guarantee.

“This is a great racket for swatting indoor pests, which I probably enjoy a little more than I should. What used to be a nuisance is now an indoor sport! I was a little worried that the bars were too far apart to swat the little gnats I have buzzing around, but I’ve had no trouble at all. I also like the fact that the batteries are replaceable. I’ve thrown out two rechargeable rackets because the batteries failed after about two years of recharging,” added Brandon H.

Lastly, another fan explains, “I live in Florida so, mosquitoes are a year-round problem. This product kills immediately with one swipe through the air. I definitely recommend this bug zapper!!”

For more information visit http://www.willence.com or https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01H7KLPKY. To receive the 17% discount visit http://amzn.to/2CAkKuu and enter 17OFFKOS at check out.

About Willence Enterprise

Willence Enterprise is a company based in Singapore that provides the marketplace with products sourced from the Pacific Rim that manage daily leisure and lifestyle issues. Their flagship product is the PreciShock Bug Zapper sold on Amazon.