WildLoops Launches Kickstarter for Innovative App That can Help Inspire Musicians & Boost Creativity

It's not uncommon for musicians to need a little extra inspiration when it comes to the creative process. WildLoops is a revolutionary new answering the call.

Berlin, Germany (PRUnderground) July 9th, 2018

Writer’s block isn’t just something authors experience. Nearly everyone who has worked on music composition has also run into the same kind of wall. The good news is help is on the way. WildLoops is an innovative app designed to inspire musicians and help make the song development process move along quicker. The company recently celebrated the launch of a crowdfunding campaign to bring WildLoops to market, to the excitement of a growing number of music enthusiasts.

“We are beyond excited about our Kickstarter campaign and the chance to bring WildLoops to the market,” commented Borja Gonzalez, CEO of WildLoops Audio. “With one tap it delivers real magic. We know WildLoops can be a real game changer when it comes to helping create music and can’t wait to get it into the hands of artists and see the results.”

According to the company, the app acts to stimulate and energize a musician’s creativity in many different ways, all with a simple tap. It delivers random melodies, chord progressions, sequences, and basslines all to help tear down the blockages musicians experience, without them ever losing control over there the music they are forging.

Key features include a create and edit function; nine parameters a user can choose to work with to bring life to their song; a built-in drum set; a sound bank of popular instruments; special Sound FX options; simple touch optimized use; export option; BPM where users can experiment with and choose tempos; and even the option to be able to print a PDF score of any music created.

The company has set a $13,500 crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter to put the final finishing touches on their exciting new app. They have set up a number of different perks for WildLoops supporters based on how much they choose to donate. The crowdfunding campaign ends on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 and will only move forward if the Kickstarter is fully funded.

About WildLoops Loops

WildLoops was founded in 2017, with the initial idea been born back in 2015. WildLoops has been created by Borja “Boxwell” Gonzalez (CEO), Felix Köhler (CTO) and a small team of entrepreneurs. Our headquarters are based in Berlin.