Wildflower Long Island Blends Bohemian Style with Street Art at First City Project Graffiti Mansion

Bohemian rock boutique set to open a one-day pop-up shop at a historical home turned infamous graffiti mansion in Glen Cove, NY.

Glen Head, NY (PRUnderground) April 3rd, 2018

With a perfect fusion of street art and bohemian benevolence, Wildflower Long Island will intersect kindness with unique style this April in Glen Cove, NY. The locally-loved boutique will co-host First City Market on Saturday, April 21st, 2018 from 12 pm to 7 pm. Along with a carefully curated collection of artists and vendors, the free spirited women’s clothing boutique will set up a pop-up shop at this one day event in historical home turned graffiti house, First City Project. Wildflower, along with all participants will donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to Sunrise Day Camp; a year-round camp on Long Island for children battling cancer.

“We are so excited to be part of another inspirational event at First City Project. Not only will we be raising money for a great cause, but we are doing it together, as a community. It’s the Wildflower vibe through and through,” said Mackenzie Keyes, co-owner of Wildflower.

For more information about Wildflower Long Island visit www.WildflowerLI.com. To see First City Project click on www.instagram.com/firstcityproject.

Pop Up Location:

First City Market at First City Project

149 Glen St.

Glen Cove, NY 11542

About First City Project:

Formerly the Coles House, a historical landmark dating back to 1690, that has been painted throughout by street artists from all over the world.

Store Location Information:

683 Glen Cove Ave.

Glen Head, NY 11545

About Wildflower Long Island

Wildflower Long Island is a boutique located in Glen Head, New York founded by mother/daughter team Lisa Weiss and Mackenzie Keyes. The shop offers a curated selection of unique clothing, accessories, home decor, and gifts.